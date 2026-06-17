Former Warriors guard lands back on trade block after latest update

Dennis Schroder has struggled to find a permanent home in recent years, and it now appears the former Golden State Warriors guard will be on the move again this summer after finishing this past season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors are just one of 11 teams that Schroder has already played for in his NBA career, and it could become 12 after recent reports of the Cavaliers' wish to shave some salary on what's become an expensive payroll.

Former Warrior Dennis Schroder is on the trade block again

Speaking to ESPN Cleveland on Tuesday, NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported on the Cavaliers hope to move off Schroder after only acquiring the veteran guard just prior to February's mid-season trade deadline.

"The most recent thing I've heard with the Cavs is they’re looking to shave off some salary. I think primarily they may be investigating if they could move Dennis Schroder," Windhorst said.

After curiously earning a three-year, $44.4 million contract from the Sacramento Kings in free agency last year, Schroder appeared in only 40 games with franchise and a further 30 in Cleveland following the trade that sent De'Andre Hunter out West.

Schroder averaged 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.3 rebounds with the Cavaliers, shooting just 40.1% from the floor and 29% from 3-point range. He appeared in all 17 of their playoff games, but the numbers fell to only 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 38.1% shooting and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Given those numbers and Schroder's dwindling impact in recent seasons, Cleveland could find it easier said than done to trade the German when he's still got two years and over $30 million left on a deal that looked far too player-friendly from the moment it was signed last offseason.

Dennis Schroder still played more with Kings/Cavs than Warriors

Schroder's short stints in Sacramento and now seemingly Cleveland aren't foreign to him, having played for three teams the previous season which included a rather underwhelming, less than two-month period with Golden State.

Schroder was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in mid-December, only to appear in 24 games for the Warriors before being part of the blockbuster trade that landed Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. The 32-year-old finished the season in Detroit, playing a further 28 games before the Kings granted him a surprising new deal.

The Warriors could still do with a reliable backup point guard to support Stephen Curry next season, but needless to say a reunion with Schroder is certainly not going to be on the cards despite his availibility.