Former Warriors guard makes sad but inevitable announcement everyone saw coming

Former Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul has effectively announced that next season will be the last in his decorated career, with the veteran point guard still on the market nearly a week into the free agency window.

Paul is coming off a solid season with the San Antonio Spurs where he was both an on-court and off-court mentor, but news of his impending retirement won't come as a surprise given his recent comments wishing to spend more time with his family.

Former Warrior Chris Paul is headed for his final season in the NBA

There's still a chance that Paul retires this offseason, yet there certainly remains interest in the 12x All-Star from a number of possible suitors across the league. The family ties Paul speaks of hints at a move back to Los Angeles where he could reunite with the Clippers, or even finally play alongside good friend LeBron James at the Lakers.

There's also the possibility that Paul reunites with the Phoenix Suns who are in desperate need of a point guard, and who are expected to open up back court minutes with the astonishing decision to execute a buyout on the remaining two years of Bradley Beal's contract.

Wherever Paul does end up heading into next season, expect it to be his last after the future Hall of Famer responded, “At the most, a year" in a recent interview where Jemele Hill asked how long he intended to keep playing.

Chris Paul hints at this upcoming season being the last of his career 🥲 pic.twitter.com/SGULR077Yx — Underdog (@Underdog) July 6, 2025

Paul has played for seven different teams across his 20-year NBA career, including the Warriors where he appeared in 58 games during the 2023-24 season. Paul arrived in Golden State on draft day in 2023, with new general manager Mike Dunleavy making the stunning call to trade Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and a top 20 protected pick in 2030 for the then 38-year-old.

Paul was solid for the Warriors, averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 44.1% from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range. Unfortunately it was never going to be enough for Golden State to pick up his $30 million non-guaranteed deal for last season, at least not without a trade in place which was ultimately not forthcoming.

That allowed Paul to become a free agent for the first time in his entire career, signing with the Spurs on a one-year, $10.5 million contract. Even with the Warriors expressing interest in another veteran point guard in Damian Lillard, don't expect Paul's swan song to be in the Bay area.