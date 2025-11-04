Former Warriors guard might find himself in another blockbuster trade

While it's impossible to see the Golden State Warriors exploring interest in a potential Ja Morant trade, some of their former players could still find themselves on the move if the Memphis Grizzlies ultimately make their star guard available.

Dennis Schroder has more experience than most when it comes to being traded, particularly in blockbuster deals after the veteran point guard was part of the huge acquisition of Jimmy Butler at February's mid-season deadline.

Dennis Schroder could find himself in a Ja Morant trade

Schroder was traded three times last season and played for three different teams, before parting ways with the Detroit Pistons to sign with the Sacramento Kings on a three-year, $44.4 million contract in free agency.

Yet while Schroder isn't trade eligible until December 15, there's already a suggestion that the 32-year-old could be moved if the Kings choose to explore a Morant trade were he to become truly gettable.

Sacramento has a guard heavy rotation following the arrival of Schroder and former MVP Russell Westbrook, but Morant would be a clear upgrade at the point as a 2x All-Star and a career 22.6 point and 7.4 assist player.

That's exactly why Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has proposed them as a potential Morant destination, suggesting that Schroder and another former Warrior, Dario Saric, could be part of a 3-team trade that also includes the Brooklyn Nets.

"If Memphis prioritizes draft currency, Sacramento may have the most to offer. While Monk, Ellis, and Schröder aren't All-Stars like Young or Herro, the Grizzlies aren't likely to get picks from Atlanta or Miami with those players," Pincus wrote.

The Kings are now 2-5 on the season following Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, with Schroder currently averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 54.5% from 3-point range in seven games with his new team.

Schroder's brief time with the Warriors last season was rather forgettable, having struggled to fit into Steve Kerr's system despite the team's desperate need for another dynamic on-ball shot creator.

Schroder, Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and a protected first-round pick were dealt to ultimately acquire Butler, ending the German's time in the Bay Area after less than two months.

The Warriors certainly don't need Morant given the presence of Stephen Curry, but there could be plenty of teams like the Kings willing to take a risk on the controversial young star if they're after a point guard.