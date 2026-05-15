Former Warriors guard once again proving teams fail to realize his true value

The Golden State Warriors have had plenty of talented players pass through their doors, but Dennis Schroder isn’t one of the names that is commonly associated with the organization. Yet time and time again – including this very season, with the Cleveland Cavaliers – Schroder manages to prove that he is an asset in the postseason.

Schroder has been traded over, and over, and over again, teams willingly letting him walk out the door. Yet when the time comes for big-time players to make big-time plays, Schroder is on the court. He always seems to deliver at least one or two huge postseason moments.

And though he never got the chance to play postseason basketball in Golden State, he’s been a playoff asset ever since leaving San Francisco.

Dennis Schroder has been a solid playoff performer

For each of the last two years, Schroder has been a solid player in the playoffs, and both teams that have gotten to utilize his skill set traded for him during the season.

Last year, it was the Detroit Pistons. They made a deal with the Warriors, landing Schroder in February. It was part of the massive deal that saw Golden State get back Jimmy Butler.

And while Warriors fans won’t be losing any sleep over trading Schroder in a deal that got them Butler, Schroder did go on to have a very solid first-round series with the Pistons last year.

He helped Detroit battle the New York Knicks in Round 1 as one of the Pistons’ top rotation guys, playing 27.3 minutes per contest. He caught fire from deep range and was an on-ball defensive pest.

Now, fast forward to this season, and Schroder is doing it all over again with the Cavs, though this time around, he’s not playing nearly as many minutes as he was in Detroit. He was traded by the Sacramento Kings at the deadline, landing in Cleveland.

Schroder churned out a huge performance in the Cavaliers’ first-round series win over the Toronto Raptors, pouring in 19 points in their Game 5 win (125-120).

And in the Cavs’ Game 5 win over the Pistons, though Schroder didn’t score a ton, he put up five points and dished out five assists in his 17:13. He was +9 in a game that Cleveland won in overtime (117-113).

It’s hard to find dependable rotation pieces once the playoffs come around, but for the past two seasons, ever since he got traded by the Warriors, that’s exactly what Schroder has been. He’s been playing quality minutes.