Former Golen State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo has suffered a devastating torn achilles just as the Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as a potential contender in this year's playoffs.

DiVincenzo went down less than 90 seconds into the Timberwolves' Game 4 victory on Saturday, with the first fears realized before the game had even finished with the announcement that the 29-year-old has suffered a torn right achilles tendon.

Former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo suffers devastating torn achilles

It's a cruel playoff heartbreak for DiVincenzo just as the Timberwolves take off with a third-straight win that now has them on the brink of what would be an upset first-round series victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Even despite the absence of DiVincenzo and superstar guard Anthony Edwards who exited the game late in the first-half with a knee injury, the Timberwolves ran away with a 112-96 victory on their home floor to take a 3-1 series lead.

DiVincenzo was replaced by Ayo Dosunmu who would go on to produce an outstanding Game 4 performance, scoring 43 points on a remarkable 13-of-17 shooting from the floor and a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range.

Minnesota's Donte DiVincenzo has been diagnosed with a torn right Achilles tendon, sources tell ESPN. His season is over with a lengthy recovery. Devastating blow for the Timberwolves starting guard. pic.twitter.com/fx06g2WXDN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2026

The mid-season acquisition of Dosunmu has drastically improved Minnesota's guard depth, but the DiVincenzo loss still figures to be a big blow for a team looking to go a step further than their Western Conference Finals appearances in each of the past two seasons.

After starting just 10 games in his first year at the Timberwolves and none in 15 playoff games, DiVincenzo worked his way back into the starting lineup and appeared in all 82 games this season.

The former 17th overall pick averaged over 30 minutes during the regular season, posting 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and a career-high 3.8 assists while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range on nearly eight attempts per game.

Donte DiVincenzo injury comes at a horrible time

There's never a good time to suffer such a devastating injury, but this has come at an especially horrible time for DiVincenzo considering it's amid a promising playoff run and given his contract situation.

DiVincenzo has one year left on the four-year, $46.9 million deal he signed with the New York Knicks to depart the Warriors in 2023. While Jayson Tatum's return from the same injury has proven that a playing late next season is possible, there's a chance DiVincenzo doesn't appear again before becoming a free agent in 2027.

DiVincenzo played one season for the Warriors in 2022-23, averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 43.5% shooting from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range.