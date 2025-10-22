Former Warriors guard is proving a surprise home run signing for current team

The Golden State Warriors ability to draft in the second-round has been notable in recent years, having taken Trayce Jackson-Davis , Quinten Post and Will Richard as picks in the 50s over the last three NBA drafts.

Yet their excellent recent history extends a year prior to that, only for their second-round pick in 2022, Ryan Rollins, to be now making a notable impact elsewhere. The young guard has proven a home run signing for the Milwaukee Bucks since his initial arrival in February last year, and his surprise ascension could continue with an increased role for the franchise this season.

The Warriors might rue giving up early on Ryan Rollins

Following the departure of star guard Damian Lillard during the offseason, there's some uncertainty around the Bucks back court rotation entering the season. With minutes up for grabs under head coach Doc Rivers, Rollins could easily break the career-high 14.6 minutes he averaged last season.

In fact, ESPN's Zach Kram has gone as far as to predict that Rollins will become Milwaukee's best guard as the franchise seeks to atone for three-straight first-round playoff exits.

"But Rollins is already the best defender in Milwaukee's backcourt, and his 3-point stroke is promising enough (41% on relatively low volume last season) that he can be a viable two-way contributor. This is partially a prediction about believing in Rollins -- and partially a prediction about not believing in Milwaukee's other perimeter players," Kram wrote.

That's a huge statement to make about the former 44th overall pick, particularly given the Bucks enter the season in a precarious position following so much speculation surrounding the future of franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Rollins impressed in preseason, averaging 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting a scorching 56.7% from the floor and 50% from 3-point range. He also led the Bucks in plus-minus of any player to average more than 11 minutes, with his 17.4 per game mirroring the likes of Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr., while also being more than offseason addition Cole Anthony.

The 23-year-old's career appeared in jeopardy when he was dealt by Golden State to the Washington Wizards in the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade just over two years ago, before being waived after just 10 games in the nation's capital.

The Bucks picked Rollins up off the scrapheap and have turned him into a legitimate rotation player, proving the Warriors might have made a mistake giving up the 6'3" guard after just 12 appearances during his rookie year.