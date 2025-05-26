Former Warriors guard can be a saviour once more if Klay Thompson reunion comes true

At this point of his career, the list of Western Conference teams Chris Paul has played for is nearly longer than those he hasn't. Now after playing for three different teams in three seasons -- including the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24 -- the veteran point guard may be on the move again.

The 12x All-Star was an incredibly valuable on and off-court presence for the San Antonio Spurs this season, but with the mid-season trade for De'Aaron Fox, the rise of Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, and the presumption that the franchise will draft Dylan Harper second overall, there's far less need for Paul than there was entering this season.

Every team 'CP3' has gone to has immediately become better (at least win-loss wise) than they were the previous season. Yet now at 40-years-old and with his impact starting to dwindle, the days of Paul coming into help -- and sometimes proving a saviour for a franchise -- is limited.

That's not to say he couldn't it one more time in his 21st NBA season, with one team standing out above all as a potential destination for Paul ahead of free agency.

Former Warriors guard Chris Paul has been floated as a free agent option for the Dallas Mavericks

With the Dallas Mavericks in desperate need of a point guard while Kyrie Irving recovers from his ACL injury, Paul may get one final opportunity to prove a legitimate difference-maker. As Noah Weber outlined recently on The Smoking Cuban, the Mavericks could offer a starting role to Paul and reunite him with former Golden State teammate Klay Thompson.

"Paul would immediately be handed the keys to the Mavs' offense on opening night until Irving returns (likely at some point in 2026), and at 40 years old, this may be his final chance to hold a starting role on a contender," Weber wrote.

This honestly makes a lot of sense and could prove problematic for the Warriors who will be fighting with the Mavericks for a top six spot in the West next season. As Weber articulates, Paul is an ideal option because Dallas don't need a scoring point guard as such, but rather someone who can create and set the table for the likes of Thompson, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and incoming No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Paul's scoring has understandably fallen off significantly over the past couple of years, but he remains an excellent floor general with a high assist-to-turnover ratio. He could help keep the Mavericks in playoff contention and at a level where they could really pop and become a serious title threat once Irving returns.

Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists with the Spurs this season, having previously put up 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists in his one year with the Warriors.