The Golden State Warriors have an incomplete roster. With most Warriors free agency signings on hold until the team figures out what to do with Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors are seeing many potential free agent additions sign with other teams.

While many expect free agents Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton to sign with the Warriors eventually, nothing is set in stone. That means that each player who signs with another team is another backup option the Warriors can’t get in case of disaster.

One player who was a possible Warriors free agency target is their former shooting guard, Lester Quinones. Quinones played two seasons for the Warriors, playing in a total of 41 regular-season games.

Since the 2023-24 season, when he averaged 10 minutes a game with the Warriors, Quinones struggled to find playing time in both Philadelphia and New Orleans last season.

For how much flak the Warriors get for their inability to develop young talent, Quinones had his most consistent playing time when playing with the Warriors.

That’s why some considered Quinones a long-shot Warriors free agent target. Quinones knows the Warriors' offense and could potentially come in as a deep bench guard to provide spacing through his three-point shooting.

That is no longer going to be an option for the Warriors. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that Lester Quinones has signed with the Orlando Magic.

The Orlando Magic and Lester Quinones have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Quinones will compete for a roster or two-way spot. He averaged 8.6 points in 9 games for the Pelicans and 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in the G League last year. pic.twitter.com/VXSTS60F86 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 18, 2025

Quinones could be a nice addition for the Magic. The Magic struggled offensively last season. They are a defensive-focused squad that needs more three-point shooting and offensive punch.

Having Quinones competing for a two-way deal adds some of that three-point shooting to their roster. Quinones is a career 35 percent three-point shooter, but has shown that when given ample opportunity, he can be an offensive force.

This Quinones-Magic signing isn’t a game-changer for the Magic or the Warriors. The Warriors were probably not interested in bringing back Quinones due to his defensive limitations. The Magic will probably have him in an extremely minor role if he ends up making the team.

Still, another free agent is off the board, and the Warriors are still watching from the sideline.