Just months after being the key outgoing piece in the blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler, former Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins may be just weeks away from being moved again.

After enjoying a near five-year tenure with the Warriors, Wiggins stint at the Miami Heat may already be over as the franchise plots a huge trade for another former Warrior forward in 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

Andrew Wiggins may be traded again in another blockbuster deal

ESPN's Shams Charania has reported late Saturday that the Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are Durant's preferred destinations, though the Phoenix Suns will continue looking for the best possible return for the 15x All-Star.

Durant is on an expiring $54.7 million deal for 2025-26, and the Suns have made clear to six-to-eight seriously interested teams that they will make the best deal for the franchise – even outside of his preferred list of Miami, San Antonio and Houston. https://t.co/rz2Imn2lnU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2025

Charania's report comes after Jake Fischer of the Stein Line earlier noted that the Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves are currently the two teams most prominently cited as potential landing spots.

A trade between the Suns and Heat would almost assuredly mean the end of Wiggins' time in Miami, with Fischer essentially confirming that the 2022 All-Star and Duncan Robinson would serve as the salary-matching means to reaching Durant's $54.7 million deal for next season.

"The Heat can send various starting-level players to Phoenix — Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson stand out as two notables — and have three tradeable first-round picks," Fischer wrote.

Wiggins' raw box score numbers actually improved upon his arrival to the Heat, but the increase in offensive responsibility didn't particularly work for the team who went just 6-11 in his 17 games to close the regular season.

The former No. 1 overall pick then struggled mightily in Miami's first-round series obliteration at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging just 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting only 37.2% from the floor.

Finding a way to essentially flip Butler and Robinson for Durant wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Heat, yet Fischer notes that their ability to make that happen may hinge on their willingness to give up All-Rookie Second Team member Kel'el Ware.

A Wiggins-Durant trade would be an ironic full circle moment given the latter's departure from Golden State to the Brooklyn Nets set in motion the franchise's ability to land Wiggins and current forward Jonathan Kuminga for D'Angelo Russell.

There's no indication that the Warriors will renew their interest in Durant after nearly completing a reunion in February, with any potential deal likely having to include Butler in what would be an unwise risk to take given their success over the final months of the season.