Former Warriors target could become available again at discounted rate

Cam Johnson was one of the most desirable trade targets on the market 12 months ago, but the veteran sharpshooter could now become a bargain option this offseason as the Denver Nuggets look to manage their payroll.

The Golden State Warriors were seen as a potential destination for Johnson before he was dealt to the Nuggets last offseason, only to deliver a somewhat underwhelming first year despite shooting a career-high 43% from 3-point range.

Cam Johnson could become a bargain trade option this summer

Denver now face an intriguing restricted free agency with Peyton Watson after the young forward's breakout year, and Johnson could subsequently fall victim to the franchise trying to re-sign the 23-year-old while saving money, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps on Thursday.

"The Nuggets have never been big spenders, which is why the belief around the league is thatCameron Johnson (on an expiring $23 million deal) or Christian Braun (on a five-year, $125 million extension signed in the fall) is likely to be moved to create enough room to give Watson something in the per-year range of those players," Bontemps wrote.

The Nuggets aren't going to get much in return for Johnson or Braun if rival teams believe it's simply a salary dump. In fact, they may be happy for a team to simply take one off their hands if its their only avenue to keeping Watson who averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season.

Johnson's numbers, meanwhile, dipped from a career-high 18.8 points with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2024-25 season, to 12.2 points per game with Denver. After being a primary offensive option for the lowly Nets, Johnson's looks have been slashed with the Nuggets where his 8.8 field-goal attempts ranked sixth on the team this past season.

Warriors would need more offensive output from Cam Johnson

In search of offense with Jimmy Butler on the sidelines and Stephen Curry now 38-years-old, there's no doubt Johnson would get more opportunity at the Warriors who could really utilize his 3-point shooting after ranking 20th in percentage this season.

The 6'8" forward would also bring some size and spacing to the frontcourt, while at 30-years-old Johns sits in the age demographic of players Golden State should be targeting heading into the offseason.

Johnson's salary would make it difficult for the Warriors to match unless Draymond Green opts into his $27.6 million player option, but perhaps the front office can get creative if the Nuggets are insistent on moving on for a relatively cheap trade price.