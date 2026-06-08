Former Warriors trade target considered a 'lock' to switch teams in free agency

Long-rumored Golden State Warriors trade target Nikola Vucevic is considered a lock to switch teams this summer, with the veteran center emerging as an interesting free agency target for teams in the next month.

Vucevic struggled to make any playoff impact for the Boston Celtics in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, before being benched completely in the do-or-die Game 7 that the franchise lost on their home floor.

Nikola Vucevic considered a 'lock' to find a new team in free agency

While free agency remains a few weeks away, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Sunday that Vucevic is a lock to depart the Celtics just months after they acquired him in a mid-season trade with the Chicago Bulls.

"Want a free agency lock? Former All-Star center Nikola Vučević is increasingly regarded as a certainty to switch teams this summer after a fractured right ring finger in March helped derail his brief stint as a Boston Celtic in the spring," Stein wrote. "He'll be 36 in October but figures to draw some interest on the open market given that there is generally always a clamor for floor-spacing big me."

Vucevic saw his role and numbers diminish significantly upon arriving at the Celtics, having previously enjoyed a long-term starting center role on what had been a mediocre Bulls team for a number of years.

The 35-year-old averaged 9.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his 16 regular season games with the Celtics, but shot just 43.9% from the floor and 34% from 3-point range after shooting 40.2% from deep during the previous year in Chicago.

Warriors could have interest in Nikola Vucevic if veteran duo depart

Given the already old nature of the Warrior roster, it's difficult to see them having too much interest in Vucevic as a free agent despite their highly-publicized trade interest in the past, particularly before they ultimately moved for Jimmy Butler prior to the 2025 mid-season deadline.

However, Golden State may have little choice but to renew interest in Vucevic if they can't come to terms on a new contract for their own free agent in Kristaps Porzingis, and if Al Horford was to also opt out of his $6 million player option and depart the franchise.

Replacing that center duo (ironically more notable former Celtics) with another veteran stretch big would make some sense in that scenario, particularly if Vucevic is willing to take the minimum or close to it after making $21.5 million on the final year of his contract this season.

Stein's colleague Jake Fischer reported on Saturday that the Warriors may enter the market for a center if Porzingis leaves, leaving Vucevic as a player to monitor once free agency officially gets underway.