Former Warriors veteran can now salvage his career after unfortunate trade

The Golden State Warriors needed to make a move at the deadline, but it came with an unfortunate cost.

The Warriors acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga. On one hand, the trade brings in a player at a position of need at only the cost of two underperforming rotation pieces. Kuminga's time had, frankly, come to an end in Golden State.

On the other, more human side of things, the team was forced to part with a beloved member of their locker room who, by virtue of his contract and his massive dip in production this season, was a necessary trade chip.

In their ultimate mission of providing Stephen Curry with the pieces he needs to elevate the team into championship contention, Hield became an unfortunate casualty.

Now, however, the veteran sharpshooter will get an opportunity to save his career in Atlanta. Hopefully he can pull it off.

Buddy Hield will likely earn a rotational role in Atlanta

Hield's tenure with the Warriors was frustrating, to say the least. He was highly inconsistent from beyond the arc, and the lack of value the other facets of his game provided made him unplayable at times.

Through 44 games with Golden State this season, Hield averaged eight points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while converting just 34.4% of his attempts from 3-point range. He received seven DNPs in that span.

Hield still has value as a rotational sharpshooter, but the two years and roughly $20 million remaining on his contract made him tough for the Warriors to keep. Atlanta, however, has signaled their intention to hold onto him at least until the end of the season.

The Hawks moved on from Vit Krejci and Luke Kennard at the trade deadline, bringing in Gabe Vincent and Hield to replace them on the perimeter. With the addition of Corey Kispert in the Trae Young trade, minutes will be tight in the Hawks' backcourt.

But the Hawks have some paring down to do over the remainder of the season. They must soon determine who will be part of their Jalen Johnson-led core moving forward. Hield should see some run as a result.

Kispert will almost certainly be part of their future rotation. But if Hield can improve his 3-point efficiency over the next couple of months, he could easily beat out Vincent (who is on an expiring contract, anyways).

CJ McCollum is on an expiring contract as well. Atlanta will need bench shooting moving forward, and Hield is one of their few options who will remain under contract past this season.

It will take a major turnaround, but it's not impossible. Hield could get the chance to save his career with the Hawks.