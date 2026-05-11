Former Warriors wing hits free agency again after playoff disaster

Former Golden State Warriors wing Kelly Oubre Jr. is headed towards free agency again, with he and the Philadelphia 76ers suffering a disastrous end to their playoff campaign against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Facing a dire 3-0 deficit following a Game 3 loss, the 76ers had no answers for their Eastern Conference rivals who complete a dominant series sweep with a 144-114 victory at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Former Warrior Kelly Oubre Jr. set for free agency after 76ers elimination

Oubre and his 76ers teammates were essentially on-lookers in the first-half, having been perilous to stop a bombardment of Knicks threes early in the game. New York tied an NBA record for most threes in the first-half of a playoff game, going 18-of-29 from beyond the arc to build an 81-57 lead that Philadelphia never recovered from.

After averaging the second-most points for the 76ers through the first three games, including going for 19 and 22 points respectively in Games 2 and 3, Oubre was far quieter (like many of his teammates) in going for 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting on Sunday.

The former Warrior still finished the series as Philadelphia's third-leading scorer and one of the few players that could hold their head up, averaging 15.3 points on an efficient 52.4% shooting from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range.

Still, Oubre and Philadelphia will walk away bitterly disappointed with their performance against the Knicks, having gained some momentum with their trilling seven-game first-round series win over the Boston Celtics.

Kelly Oubre Jr. hoping for a major deal in free agency

Having now completed a two-year, $16.4 million contract with the 76ers, Oubre doesn't sound like someone keen on taking any sort of pay cut, suggesting to Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports that he's hoping a more efficient season will be rewarded.

"I've averaged 20 points in this league and still find myself barely getting any contracts...I hope I did myself a good service by being more efficient, slowing down, and playing better overall basketball," Oubre said.

In fairness to the 6'8" forward, he did lift his 3-point shooting from 31.9%, 31.1% and 29.3% in each of the last three seasons, to a far more respectable 36% this season. Will teams buy into that mark though come free agency when Oubre is just a 32.7% 3-point shooter on his career?

If they do then the 30-year-old will surely have some suitors in need of a big wing, but even though the Warriors are in need of adding depth at that position, don't expect a reunion with Oubre despite his availability.