Former wing already making Warriors regret cutting him after memorable NBA debut

Following an impressive start to the NBA Summer League that had league personnel talking, the Golden State Warriors quickly moved to secure the services of Daeqwon Plowden on a two-way contract.

However, Plowden didn't even make it to training camp with the Warriors, having been waived by the franchise in order to accomodate 52nd overall pick Quinten Post on his own two-way contract.

Daeqwon Plowden produced an extraordinary NBA debut

Plowden joined the Atlanta Hawks shortly after being let go by Golden State, but was waived again just prior to the start of the season. The 26-year-old rejoined the Hawks on a two-way contract late last month, officially making his NBA debut on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Plowden wasted no time taking advantage of his opportunity, exploding in an extraordinary NBA debut that had to be seen to be believed. He started a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from the floor including 5-of-5 from 3-point range, before finally missing a shot in the final five minutes of the game.

Have a debut, Daeqwon Plowden!



He started 7-7 from the field with 5 3PM in his first NBA game 🎯 pic.twitter.com/FgGsciCoLG — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2025

Plowden had seven points in the first-half, added two threes in the third-quarter, and finished with a crucial eight points in the final period as the Hawks outscored the Bulls 24-16 to secure a 110-94 victory.

Plowden ended with 19 points and four rebounds in just over 25 minutes, finishing as a +9 in the 16-point victory. Given Atlanta were without stars Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, number one overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, along with forwards De'Andre Hunter and Larry Nance Jr., it will be interesting to see whether Plowden can retain his place in the Hawks rotation moving forward.

Plowden averaged 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds with Golden State during Summer League, shooting an efficient 47% from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range. Golden State chose to retain Pat Spencer and undrafted guard Reece Beekman on two-way contracts rather than Plowden, with the latter since traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Dennis Schroder deal last month.

Given the Warriors' lack of shooting and athleticism, they could perhaps do with a player of Plowden's skillset and what he delivered on Wednesday for the Hawks. He'd be particularly helpful right now, with Golden State dealing with a number of injuries/illnesses over recent weeks.

Jonathan Kuminga is out for a month with a severe ankle sprain, while Draymond Green has missed the last three games including Wednesday's surprise 116-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.