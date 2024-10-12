Fourth-year lottery picks give taste of what's to come in third-straight Warriors win
Former lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have showcased what may be in store for their fourth seasons, with the pair combining for 42 points on 21 shots in a 109-106 win over the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center.
Head coach Steve Kerr went to a third different starting lineup so far in preseason, giving Moody, Gary Payton II and Kyle Anderson an opportunity alongside veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. There was plenty of lineup experimentation from Kerr, with Trayce Jackson-Davis not utilized until late in the first-half and De'Antony Melton rested until the second-half.
Moses Moody had a game-high 23 points in the Warriors win
After being arguably the player of the game in last Saturday's one-point victory against the L.A. Clippers, Moody was again the major storyline to emerge from Friday's win. The 22-year-old took advantage of the starting opportunity, playing with confidence and assurance as he repeatedly attacked the Kings defense.
While he made just two of his six three-point attempts, Moody went 5-of-7 from inside the arc and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line to finish with a game-high 23 points in 25 minutes. Not to be outdone by his fellow fourth-year player, Kuminga added 19 points on just eight shots, including 3-of-4 from three-point range and 6-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Kuminga also had a team-high seven rebounds for a Golden State team that was otherwise outworked on the boards. The Kings had 18 offensive rebounds to just three for the Warriors, which combined with Golden State's sloppy 23 turnovers meant the hosts trailed for much of the last three-quarters.
The Warriors still trailed 99-91 with just over five minutes remaining, but their end-of-the-roster unit again came up strong to improve the team's preseason winning-streak to three.
Superstar guard Stephen Curry left the game late in the second-quarter after jamming his finger, though there's no need for panic according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. The 2x MVP played 16 first-half minutes, making two threes in finishing with six points, three rebounds and four assists.
Following his game-high 22 points against the Kings on Wednesday, Buddy Hield was the only other Golden State player to join Moody and Kuminga in double-digit scoring. The veteran sharpshooter had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three-point range.
Golden State continued their hot shooting from Wednesday by going 8-of-11 from three-point range in the first-quarter, but shot just 5-of-23 from deep over the final three periods. The Warriors will seek a fourth-straight preseason victory when they host the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Sunday.