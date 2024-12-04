"Frankly insane" - Kerr uncharacteristically scolds Warriors youngster after loss
It's fair to say Steve Kerr wasn't in a joyous mood during his post-game press conference on Tuesday night, with the Golden State Warriors head coach having watched his team surrender an 11-point fourth-quarter lead to the Denver Nuggets.
The 119-115 defeat was the Warriors' fifth-straight loss, in which time three of those have come following double-digit second-half leads. Golden State appeared on track to beat Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets despite the absence of veteran forward Draymond Green, only for the 3x MVP to take over down the stretch as the hosts finished on a 10-0 run.
Steve Kerr was critical of Warriors youngster Brandin Podziemski
A trio of Moses Moody free throws had given the Warriors an 11-point advantage with just over six minutes remaining, with the fourth-year wing having scored 13 points during an eight-minute period in the second-half.
Then, in the space of 38 seconds, Brandin Podziemski threw the ball wildly out of bounds, missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing offensive possession, and followed that by fouling Michael Porter Jr. on a made 3-pointer that cut the Golden State lead to six.
It was a disastrous sequence for Podziemski who was benched immediately and never returned over the final five minutes. The second-year guard had been efficient with 13 points through the first three-quarters, but he had also fouled Porter on an earlier 3-point attempt, and turned the ball over in a 5-on-4 situation that led to an easy basket for Jokic on the other end.
Kerr pulled no punches in the post-game, scolding Podziemski for a turnover that he labelled "frankly insane," along with being critical of the two fouls on Porter.
He had a lob (attempt) when we were up 12 late second-quarter that was frankly insane," Kerr said. "He had the same play last week against Brooklyn when he tried to throw a lob over his shoulder. He can not be that guy and he can’t foul jump shooters...He's got to be a smart, tough, great decision-maker."
It's uncharacteristic of Kerr to be so critical of a player directly after the game, particularly when it's a 21-year-old sophomore who still hasn't played 100 NBA games. It's also refreshing from a fan perspective -- it was clearly calculated and not just a reaction to Tuesday's game, but a response to some common mistakes from Podziemski throughout the first 20 games of the season.
Podziemski also revealed after the game (via Anthony Slater) that he and Kerr had a notable interaction on the sidelines, in which Kerr told him, "If you can’t do your job, I’m gonna pull you out." That's exactly what he did over the final five minutes, not that it helped the Warriors who failed to quell the Nuggets momentum.
Podziemski has looked more comfortable in a starting role over the last two games, but he has far from solidified his spot as Stephen Curry's back court partner. His shooting continues to be a major issue through the first quarter of the season, with last year's All-Rookie First Team member currently 39% from the floor and 20.6% from 3-point range.