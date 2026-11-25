Franz Wagner is almost single-handedly keeping the Orlando Magic afloat right now, and that's not good news for the Golden State Warriors and their hopes of acquiring Wendell Carter Jr. in a trade over the coming weeks.

The Magic fell to 2-7 with an overtime loss to the Warriors earlier in the month, but they've since began to turn things around thanks to Wagner's breakout in the absence of fellow star forward Paolo Banchero.

Franz Wagner breakout is bad news for Warriors' trade hopes

Orlando have won five of their past seven games, recovering to a more competitive 7-9 record and eighth in an Eastern Conference that looks far less competitive (at least in terms of depth) than it appeared to be entering the season.

Wagner has been the catalyst of the turnaround in this period, averaging 29.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists on an efficient 50% shooting from the floor and over 90% from the free-throw line. The former eighth overall pick -- who Golden State had the option of selecting at the 2021 NBA Draft -- is also adding over a steal per game, and the Magic have outscored teams by 45 points during his minutes in the past seven games.

The Magic's surge back into the playoff mix is going to make them far less incentivized to make a cost-cutting move, as opposed to paying deep into the luxury tax for a team struggling just to make the Play-In Tournament.

After they lost to Golden State and fell to 2-7, the idea of Orlando trading Carter for Kristaps Porzingis and a pick or two -- then buying out the veteran big man and saving millions -- was emerging as a realistic option.

Warriors may have to look elsewhere outside Magic and Wendell Carter Jr.

Perhaps this is still a possibility, but it would seem less so in the wake of the past seven games and the overall nature of the East. The Magic shouldn't be so desperate to save money with the belief they can still be a bonafide playoff team.

Carter's form has actually dipped during this seven-game period, averaging 10.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks on just 27.8% shooting from three-point range. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old remains the starting center and an important part of what Orlando are trying to achieve.

The Warriors may have to wind up looking elsewhere to address their center needs, with no move appearing imminent as they explore the market utilizing Porzingis' $20 million salary.