Full details of Warriors' historic seven-team trade announced

The Golden State Warriors have been involved in an historic NBA trade for the second-straight year, with seven teams involved in a deal centered around Kevin Durant's move to the Houston Rockets.

It becomes the most teams involved in a trade in NBA history, beating the six-team sign-and-trade last offseason that included Klay Thompson's move to the Dallas Mavericks, along with the arrival of Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield to the Warriors.

Final Details of Historic Seven-Team Trade

Phoenix Suns Receive: Jalen Green, Dillion Brooks, Khaman Maluach, Koby Brea, Rasheer Fleming, Daeqwon Plowden, 2026 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

Houston Rockets receive: Kevin Durant, Clint Capela

Minnesotas Timberwolves Receive: Rocco Zikarsky, 2026 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Adou Thiero

Atlanta Hawks Receive: David Roddy, 2031 second-round pick, cash considerations

Brooklyn Nets Receive: 2026 second-round pick, 2030 second-round pick

Golden State Warriors Receive: Alex Toohey, Jahmai Mashack

This seven-team trade is simply an expansion of Golden State's draft day trade with Phoenix, having given up the 41st pick (Koby Brea) for the 52nd pick (Alex Toohey) and 59th pick (Jahmai Mashack).

The Warriors then made another trade to move up from 59 to pick 56, giving up the rights to Mashack while acquiring Florida Gators national championship winner Will Richard. The 6'4" guard made his debut for Golden State in Summer League on Sunday after the trade was finalized.

The biggest league-wide watch on this trade will certainly revolve around Durant's move to the Rockets, with the 2x Finals MVP having rejected a move back to the Warriors at February's mid-season deadline.

After losing to Golden State in a tough seven-game first-round series this year, Houston is expected to be a lead contender in the Western Conference next season after also acquiring Clint Capela and Dorian Finney-Smith this offseason.

The Suns are also in an interesting position as they look to respond from last season's disappointment, having got younger while also solidifying their center spot with the arrivals of Khaman Maluach (draft) and Mark Williams (trade).

Aside from movement on draft day, it's been a quiet period for the Warriors over the past fortnight as they remain the only team not to have made a reported move since free agency opened on Monday.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office are still working on a resolution with Jonathan Kuminga's future, while the Warriors are still the likely landing spot for Boston Celtics big man Al Horford in free agency.