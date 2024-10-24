G League trade sees Warriors retain former top 10 pick following training camp deal
The Golden State Warriors opened their season with an impressive 139-104 victory over Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, with the blowout win allowing Steve Kerr to utilize all 14 players on the main roster.
One player that wasn't there was Kevin Knox II who was waived by the Warriors following the completion of the preseason, with fellow forward Jackson Rowe and undrafted sharpshooter Blake Hinson also missing out on the team's final roster.
Kevin Knox II will remain with the Warriors in their G League program
However, Knox will have the opportunity to again push his case for a call-up, having been acquired by Golden State's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. The team announced on Wednesday that they acquired Knox and forward Aaron Wheeler in a three-team trade with the Rip City Remix.
In the process the Warriors traded away a key player from last year's squad, with the rights to Donovan Williams moved to the Westchester Knicks. Williams averaged 20.1 points and 4.3 rebounds with Santa Cruz in 32 games last season.
After averaging 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 31 games with the Detroit Pistons, Knox finished last season in the G League with the Remix where he averaged a notable 22.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 45.4% shooting from the floor and 37.1% from three-point range across 11 games.
The former ninth overall pick joined Golden State for Summer League where he impressed despite coming off the bench. Knox averaged 16.0 points on 47.1% shooting from the field and 35.1% from three-point range, including an eye-catching performance in the semi-final where he posted 30 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks on 12-of-17 shooting and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.
But after signing a deal with the Warriors last month, Knox saw limited opportunity during the team's 6-0 preseason run. The 25-year-old appeared in only two games, totalling six points, four rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes of action.
Knox's addition should provide a significant boost to Santa Cruz ahead of their season opener against the Valley Suns on November 8. The Warriors G League team factors to be an interesting watch this season, with rookie Quinten Post and fellow two-way contracted guard Reece Beekman expected to feature heavily on assignment from Golden State.
Who knows, the start of the G League season could also act as an audition for a player like Knox. While the Warriors don't have the financial capacity to fill their vacant 15th roster spot right now, that could quickly change if there is movement ahead of the mid-season trade deadline.