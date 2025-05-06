Gary Payton II may have saved the Warriors' season in an unexpected way

As the Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of their physical first-round matchup, Gary Payton II's absence with an unknown illness ironically prompted one of the team's biggest performances of the season.

A couple hours before the start of the game, head coach Steve Kerr announced in a press conference that Payton had woken up feeling ill and had been unable to eat that day, thereby effectively ruling him inactive for the team's most important game all year.

However, in his team's most desperate moment, shooting guard Buddy Hield stepped up, scoring 33 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field, and it was Payton's absence that allowed him to do so.

Buddy Hield finally took advantage of his opportunity

Payton, 32, has been vital to Golden State's rotation throughout this season, with his veteran presence and trademark defensive doggedness being key components of the team's bench minutes. Through 62 games in the regular season, Payton averaged 6.5 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists.

However, in the playoffs, Payton was one of a number of Warriors who struggled to guard Houston's dynamic point guard Fred VanVleet. VanVleet, through seven games in the first round, shot an abusrd 43.5% from 3-point range, getting open looks as a result of Golden State's focus on Houston's more sizable players.

Payton, who has the speed and agility to stay with a player like VanVleet, was injected into the starting lineup in Game 6 of the series but was only able to marginally hinder the opposing guard, who posted 29 points in a pivotal Rockets victory.

Conversely, Hield's streaky stints in the starting lineup, beginning in Game 4 of the series, did not do much to inspire confidence in his ability to step in for Payton.

Following a combined 32-point performance between Games 3 and 4, Hield posted only four points between Games 5 and 6 as the Warriors lost their grasp on their series lead and looked to be heading toward a disastrous end to their season.

However, Golden State desperately needed perimeter shooting against Houston's stifling zone defense and, in this desperation, turned toward Hield for assistance. In short, Payton's absence allowed for Hield's extended run, and Hield took full advantage.

Now, as the Warriors enter their next matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, their coaching staff will need to decide if they want to continue with their small-ball strategy and, if so, whether Hield or Payton will be of more service against a large and dynamic Minnesota roster. Hopefully Payton will return soon to give the coaching staff the full versatility that they need.