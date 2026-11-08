Georges Niang is starting to justify Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. comparison

When Georges Niang eventually signed with the Golden State Warriors in free agency, there was an instant comparison to Otto Porter Jr. as a veteran power forward capable of stretching the floor.

The comparison looked insulting to Porter after Niang delivered an underwhelming start as the Warriors fell to 0-3, but the 33-year-old is now starting to justify the label with his role over the team's current six-game winning streak.

Georges Niang is starting to justify Otto Porter Jr. comparison

The comparisons haven't just stemmed from their on-court play. Niang, like Porter five years ago, joined Golden State on the back of a foot injury that saw him miss the entirety of last season. Perhaps that understandably played a role in the slow start to the season as Niang shot 31.8% from the floor and missed all 12 of his three-point attempts through the first three games.

Yet Niang has epitomized the Warriors' remarkable turnaround over the past six games, proving himself as much more than just a three-point shooter. He's averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20.8 minutes per game, shooting a highly efficient 53.8% from the floor and 45.8% from three-point range.

Much like Porter, Niang isn't going to blow you away with highlight athletic plays, rather he uses his smarts and size defensively to battle on that end of the floor, while using the threat of his three-point shooting to attack closeouts and make a play if necessary.

For comparison's sake, Porter averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 63 regular season games with Golden State in 2021-22, before starting the last three Finals games as they defeated the Boston Celtics.

Georges Niang comparison points to broader 2022 vibes

Niang's comparison to Porter isn't just about the two individuals, but is also born out of a growing resemblance to that 2021-22 championship season. Fans will be hesitant to suggest the final result will be the same, yet it's also hard to ignore both the recent on-court form and the general vibes around the team.

There's a joy, excitement and connectedness emanating from the Warriors right now, and they've built this current six-game winning streak on the back of a Strength in Numbers approach and a deep bench that's helping to cover the ongoing absences of Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody.

The Niang-Porter comparison is symbolic of that, and is one Golden State hopes will continue as they look to extend their winning streak against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on Saturday night.