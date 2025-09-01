Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks.

That's the prevailing impact of the Milwaukee Bucks' latest signing of his brother Thanasis on Sunday, meaning that the Golden State Warriors and other rivals can for now put an end to their dream of trading for the 2x MVP.

But while some may view this as disappointing news for the Warriors who remain a rung below the absolute top tier in the Western Conference, Giannis' decision to hold faith in the Bucks should actually be seen as a positive.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has done the Warriors a massive favor

First of all, the fact it took his brother's signature to get a definitive answer on Giannis' short-term future proves that the situation in Milwaukee was on a knife's edge after three-straight first-round playoff exits.

So, what if it had fallen the other way? What if Antetokounmpo had actually demanded a trade away from the Bucks this summer? Countless teams would have lined up ready to have a conversation with his management and Milwaukee's front office, with Golden State certain to be among them.

Yet from a trade standpoint, the Warriors weren't really going to be in the best situation to make an offer right now. They could have thrown together Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski and all their draft capital, but giving up the 6x All-Star after his enormous impact at the end of last season wouldn't have been nothing.

Just because Antetokounmpo is now assured of starting the season in Milwaukee, doesn't guarantee that he will end the season in the same spot. If the Bucks don't start in positive fashion, speculation on the future of their franchise star will ramp up once again.

Should there come a time mid-season where Antetokounmpo considers his future again and does actually become available, the Warriors should have far more flexibility in trade conversations assuming they can get Jonathan Kuminga back on a $22-25 million per year contract in the coming weeks.

Instead of having to include Butler in order to match salaries, Golden State could put together Kuminga and Draymond Green, or perhaps Kuminga and the smaller contracts of Moses Moody and Buddy Hield.

This is exactly why the Warriors are remaining patient in their current contract negotiations with Kuminga. They're foreshadowing trade possibilities next February that would require the young forward to be included, and not on a long-term contract that may dissuade the Bucks or another rival team from being interested.

Antetokounmpo would be at the absolute top of these possibilities, with this latest development on Sunday hardly ruling out the thought that he could become available if the Bucks don't show enough signs early in the season.