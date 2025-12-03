The Golden State Warriors will already be exploring potential moves they can make once Jonathan Kuminga becomes trade eligible on January 15, yet that could easily all go out the window at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The future of the 2x MVP is again a hot topic after a sudden social media wipe on Tuesday, raising more speculation on whether a trade request from the Milwaukee Bucks could be imminent following a disastrous loss to the Washington Wizards that's plunged the franchise to a 9-13 record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could throw curveball into Warriors' trade plans

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office will likely already have a list of names the Warriors could target once Kuminga is trade eligible, but whatever plans they have may become redundant if they truly believe Antetokounmpo could become available.

Antetokounmpo has long been seen as the dream player Golden State would like to pair with Stephen Curry, potentially making for a duo that rivals even that of their previous era with Curry and 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

As a result of the growing speculation surrounding Antetokounmpo that took another step on Tuesday, the Warriors could again be faced with the same overarching question they've been presented with in recent years: Are they willing to relinquish significant future draft capital for a player not named Antetokounmpo, or are they keeping their powder dry for an eventual run at the 9x All-Star?

Giannis has deleted every Instagram post related to the Bucks, keeping only his championship win and the Cup pics up pic.twitter.com/WFt026EJEx — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 2, 2025

Even when Golden State made a blockbuster move for Jimmy Butler in February, they only gave up their 2025 first-round pick with a top 10 protection. Had Butler not hurt his own value so much by his antics in Miami leading up to the trade, Pat Riley and the Heat may have asked for the sort of draft compensation the Warriors weren't willing to give up.

Trading Butler as part of an Antetokounmpo trade could become a possibility given the matching contracts of both players. Trading the 6x All-Star certainly wouldn't be in Golden State's plans right now given how good he's been for them, but that suddenly changes if Antetokounmpo's future reaches boiling point.

That underpins this whole discussion -- whatever plans are in the works may be ruined by Antetokounmpo in the coming months. Of course, actually trading for him even if he becomes available is unlikely within itself, but that may not stop the Warriors from ensuring they have some sort of chance rather than making an alternative move in the meantime.