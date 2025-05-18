Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors dream could get real after meeting revelation

With the pillars of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in place, the Golden State Warriors appear destined to search for more high-level role players to surround the veteran core trio this offseason.

However, that could all change in the next week when Giannis Antetokounmpo meets with decision-makers at the Milwaukee Bucks to determine his own future, and that of the team after three-straight first-round playoff exits.

The Warriors could still enter the Giannis Antetokounmpo discussion

After ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier in the week that Antetokounmpo is open to explore where his future may lie, NBA insider Chris Haynes has now revealed on Saturday that the 2x MVP will meet with Milwaukee officials in the middle of next week.

"This is where Giannis is going to have the chance to speak to Bucks brass and talk about the direction of the team," Haynes said. "All he wants to do is be put in a position alongside a team that has a chance to fight for a title. This is gonna' be a very, very crucial meeting."

Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported after Wednesday's playoff elimination that "there are no early indications that the Warriors will be at the front of the line of the yet-to-materialize Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes."

Yet given Joe Lacob's reported dream of pairing Antetokounmpo with fellow 2x MVP Stephen Curry, it's hard to believe that Golden State wouldn't show some level of significant interest if the 30-year-old were to make himself available.

The Warriors could easily be outbid in terms of potential trade offers by Western Conference rivals like the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, but that doesn't mean their Antetokounmpo hopes would be completely dead and buried.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggested during Friday's episode of Get Up that while Golden State won't win a bidding war, they could still end up with the "Greek Freak" if he declares his desire to play alongside Curry in the Bay.

At that point no one on the roster outside Curry would be off limits, including Butler and Green -- at least one of which would have to be involved for salary-matching purposes. The relationship between Curry and Antetokounmpo is a notable one, with the Bucks superstar the only non-Warrior player to make an appearance at Curry's All-Star weekend party in February.

Antetokounmpo did a Q&A on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday and was asked his thoughts on Curry, to which he responded, "him and Dame (Lillard) greatest shooters of all time."