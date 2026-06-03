Giannis fails to reach Stephen Curry realization Warriors fans have known for years

Stephen Curry is arguably the most unselfish superstar in NBA history, but it doesn't seem like Giannis Antetokounmpo has made that realization as rumors of the superstar forward's future continue to surge leading up to this month's draft.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar reportedly has little interest in playing "second fiddle" to Curry, but that's a strange sentiment to have considering Curry's nature and the current stage of his legendary career.

Giannis fails to reach Stephen Curry realization everyone else knows

Reporting for Bleacher Report on Tuesday, NBA insider Jake Fischer confirmed growing belief that the Warriors aren't really in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes anymore while pointing to the 2x MVP's disinterest in landing in the Bay Area.

"I'm not looking at Golden State really as a Giannis team either," Fischer said. I have been told that Giannis isn't exactly enamoured with moving to the Western Conference in general, let alone going and being second fiddle to Stephen Curry.

After Golden State missed the playoffs and given they still possess an aging veteran team in a more competitive conference, you can completely understand why Antetokounmpo would have little interest in joining the franchise.

However, using Curry as reasoning doesn't make too much sense given Kevin Durant provides living proof of the superstar guard being willing to step back and share some of the attention with another big-name player.

Curry is also 38-years-old. This isn't someone Antetokounmpo will have to share the spotlight with for the next decade, rather someone who's likely to be more than willing to become the second option as his career winds down over the next few years.

Giannis joining Warriors would be completely different to Kevin Durant

Perhaps Antetokounmpo, and other star players for that matter, would be concerned with struggling to get the neccessary credit as Durant experienced, and which ultimately led him to departing the Warriors despite two championships and a pair of Finals MVPs.

While Curry's unselfishness in the Durant scenario is very relevant to a potential Antetokounmpo pairing, there's very few other similarities to be found between the situations. First and foremost, Golden State just missed the playoffs rather than coming off a Finals appearance where they led 3-1 and defeated the incoming superstar in the previous series.

During the 2016-2019 period, there was plenty of honest debate over whether Curry or Durant was the better player. Now heading into year 18, even Curry's biggest supporters would find it hard to dispute that Antetokounmpo is the better player right now.

Any player or person that comes in and helps lead the Warriors back towards the top is going to draw plenty of plaudits. That simply shouldn't be a concern for Antetokounmpo or anyone else who may be hesitant about joining Curry over the latter stage of his career.