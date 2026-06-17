Giannis rumors could trigger Celtics move for familiar Warriors veteran

The Boston Celtics have surged into contention as a suitor for Milwakee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in recent days, and actually acquiring the 2x MVP in a blockbuster trade could trigger a move for Golden State Warriors center Al Horford.

Not only do Horford and the Celtics have obvious history after the 39-year-old only departed last offseason, but he'd theoretically be a great fit next to Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt of a team that would likely rival the New York Knicks for top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis trade could trigger Celtics move to reacquire Al Horford

The Warriors, funnily enough, were trying to pair Antetokounmpo and Horford at February's mid-season deadline when they heavily pursued a deal with the Bucks for the 31-year-old. That didn't come to fruition, but perhaps the Celtics could succeed in forming the duo over the coming weeks.

Even without an Antetokounmpo trade, heading back to Boston could be an enticing move for Horford as described by John Hollinger of The Athletic who predicts the 5x All-Star will opt out of his $6 million player option with Golden State.

"Horford faces an interesting decision; BORD$ rates him as a $9.3 million value, which comfortably exceeds his salary for the coming year. Also, the Warriors have tax issues, and from a ring-chasing perspective, a return to Boston might be awfully tempting," Hollinger wrote.

It wouldn't be the first time the Celtics have re-acquired Horford after his departure, having done so in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021. As much as Neemias Queta had a breakout year in Boston this past season, Horford's ability to stretch the floor would make more sense in closing lineups alongside the interior force that is Antetokounmpo.

Warriors can't afford to lose Al Horford

Hollinger's prediction sets up a dangerous situation for the Warriors who, despite his advanced age and need for season-long management, can't afford to lose Horford after he was one of their most consistent and better players when healthy over the final months of the season.

Their uncertain center rotation also means that Horford's departure would be a major blow, particularly if it's combined with the loss of his former Celtics championship teammate, Kristaps Porzingis, who's set to become a free agent.

The Warriors will still be hoping that Horford picks up his player option and returns to the Warriors for a second season, giving them further clarity on a roster that has a host of decisions to be made in the coming weeks.