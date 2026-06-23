Giannis sends Warriors brutal message after completing Heat trade

The dismissal of the Golden State Warriors in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions was thought to be because the superstar forward didn't want to play in the Western Conference, but it turns out the situation ran a little deeper than that.

It turns out Antetokounmpo was willing to play in the West and sign an extension if it were with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sending another brutal message to the Warriors when it comes to their ability to attract and lure star players.

Giannis sends Warriors brutal message with Timberwolves acceptance

Antetokounmpo was finally traded to the Miami Heat on Monday night in a blockbuster six-player trade, but in the aftermath NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the 2x MVP would have also accepted a move to the Timberwolves.

So it wasn't just about the conference aspect? Reading between the lines, there's an obvious reason Golden State went from a strong player in Antetokounmpo trade discussions before the mid-season deadline, to being completely out of the speculation in recent weeks.

Sources: The 3 teams Giannis was open to signing an extension with: Miami, Boston and Minnesota. The Heat land a foundational piece and now have the attention of top players searching for a new home. https://t.co/NwcgWY01Nr — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2026

As much as the relationship between Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry was seen as a potential factor, it didn't change the fact the 31-year-old evidently didn't want to play for the franchise despite their interest in him dating back over half a decade.

It doesn't say much about where the Warriors are at as an organization. This isn't a situation where it came down to the wire and they just missed out on an Antetokounmpo trade. They were seemingly out of it weeks ago, and there's no reason they would have just shut off their interest without a clear indication from Antetokounmpo's camp that they wanted to be elsewhere.

Giannis is just the latest example of stars shunning the Warriors

This is hardly the first time a big name player has had little interest in a trade to the Warriors, having proven the case previously with former Toronto Raptors pair Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Even Golden State's most recent star acquisition, Jimmy Butler, showed hesitancy before being granted a new max extension upon his arrival last year.

The Warriors have also been rejected by LeBron James at various points in the past, not that it will stop them from making another blockbuster play for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar as a free agent in the coming weeks.

In respect to the Antetokounmpo situation, the Warriors spent too much energy and hope on something that never truly got close, and perhaps they now need to look inward to discover why stars are seemingly turning their nose up at the idea of joining them.