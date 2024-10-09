GM survey suggests NBA is completely sick of Warriors forward Draymond Green
There's few more polarizing players around the NBA than Draymond Green. After being drafted in the second-round of the NBA Draft in 2012, the Golden State Warriors forward has built himself a hall of fame career headlined by four championships, four All-Star appearances and a Defensive Player of the Year award.
But in more recent times fans and the league have become tired of the other antics -- the constant indiscretions that have often plagued Green's career. The 34-year-old's future came very much into doubt last season, having been indefinitely suspended following his second egregious act where he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic.
Green's reputation around the league undoubtedly took a hit based on the Nurkic incident, along with his chokehold on Rudy Gobert that saw him initially suspended for five games just weeks earlier.
If you wanted any further indication of just how much Green's stock has fallen, you just need to see the annual general manager survey that was released on Tuesday. The fiery Warrior forward is one of the best and most versatile defenders of his generation, and yet he's nowhere to be seen when it comes to the defensive section of the survey.
In the same GM survey 12 months ago, Green was voted the third best defender in the NBA, the fourth best interior defender, and a clear second for the most versatile defender behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Fast-forward to Tuesday and Green didn't receive a single vote in any of these three categories. Not a single one. Did he really drop off that much on the defensive end last season? The answer is an emphatic no.
Due to the suspensions and a minor injury, Green appeared in just 15 of Golden State's first 39 games last season. As a result, the team ranked 24th in defensive rating during that period. In the final 43 games once Green returned from suspension, the Warriors ranked 8th on the defensive end. The veteran's impact couldn't be understated defensively, and if anything it made the suspensions even more frustrating because Golden State would have likely secured a playoff berth if not for Green's ill-discipline.
There's no logical basketball reason as to why Green shouldn't feature heavily in the defensive survey, let alone be completely absent altogether. Instead, it's as if the GMs got together and decided they wanted to make a statement -- that we're no longer going to recognize his brilliance on that end because we're sick of the other controversial things he does on the court.
From a Warrior standpoint, hopefully it only helps to generate motivation for Green to respond, not that he should need it given many have argued his antics have ruined the past two seasons for Golden State.