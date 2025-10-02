Warriors’ ideal trade deadline target may be a reunion with crucial title piece

The Golden State Warriors should have a good chance at competing for a championship this season, and if they feel like they need reinforcements at the trade deadline, they should look to reacquire Andrew Wiggins from the Miami Heat. Wiggins played some of the best ball of his career in Golden State, and he’d be a perfect fit with their current roster. The Game Theory podcast recently discussed the idea.

With his size and athleticism, Wiggins could slot in as the team’s starting three or be an elite bench piece. His 3-and-D play has proven to be an ideal fit next to Stephen Curry in the past, and there’s no reason he couldn’t replicate that once again, especially now that Jimmy Butler is in town, too.

If a deal is there to be made, the Warriors should be interested.

Should the Warriors trade for Andrew Wiggins?

Bringing Wiggins back on board would propel the Warriors further into the NBA title chase, and it would especially help them on the defensive side of the ball.

They already have elite defenders lining the roster—Draymond Green, Al Horford, and Butler, despite their age, and great on that end. Wiggins would only improve their ability to contain the league’s biggest stars.

The biggest question that needs to be asked is, how would the Warriors land him in a trade? And honestly, that largely depends on the Heat.

If the Heat are in the mix to make the playoffs in the East at the deadline, then they may choose to keep Wiggins, especially if they feel like they can keep him around long-term.

However, if things aren’t going well in South Beach, and they enter the deadline looking to potentially sell some of their pieces, that’s where the Warriors could strike.

Wiggins has a player option for the 2026-27 season, which will be the final year of his deal, so trading him now could be in Miami’s best interest if they don’t view him as a long-term piece.

Though he just signed a new contract, Jonathan Kuminga could be the perfect trade bait for the Warriors to dangle in a Wiggins trade, especially if they are aiming to win a championship in the next couple of seasons.

Perhaps, by then, Kuminga will have settled into a better role with the Warriors. But if not, they could offer Kuminga, Buddy Hield, and draft compensation to the Heat in exchange for Wiggins.

And if a deal happens, it could drastically improve Golden State’s title chances.