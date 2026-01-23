Warriors could grant Stephen Curry his wish if new LeBron James rumors are true

The Golden State Warriors are rumored to be planning a pursuit (subscription required) of LeBron James when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer in hopes of finally reuniting the two best players of this generation. James has expressed a desire to play with Stephen Curry, and the Warriors superstar has been intrigued by the opportunity. They won an Olympic gold medal together in 2024, and fans know the Dubs tried to trade for James. It could finally happen in the offseason.

This would grant Curry's wish to remain competitive in his twilight. Jimmy Butler’s torn ACL ruined their chances of challenging this season. There are zero guarantees he returns to top form, given his age and injury history. It will force Golden State to shake things up. They want to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but King James is a stellar fallback option.

Zach Lowe hinted that LeBron is likely done with the Lakers after this season. They have not given him a contract extension, which leaves the door wide open for James to depart. There are only a handful of teams he wants to play for, and the Warriors are near the top of that list.

Warriors could remain competitive with Stephen Curry by adding LeBron James

LeBron is still putting up elite numbers at 41 years old. He averages 22.5 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes per game. James is shooting over 50 percent from the field and gets the fourth-most transition points every night. His defense has slipped, but the future Hall of Famer is still impacting winning in his record-breaking 23rd NBA season.

Fans saw what this duo could do in the Olympics as Team USA won the gold. Curry’s shooting, coupled with LeBron’s playmaking, makes for an unstoppable offense. King James would make the Warriors’ role players better and give them a shot against any team.

Golden State would again be the talk of the NBA with the two biggest stars of this generation on one roster. Curry may not win another ring, but every night would be meaningful and under the microscope. The Warriors want to feel that energy and play in massive games. Getting LeBron certainly accomplishes that.

This would be a dream scenario for many people. LeBron wants to play with Steph. Draymond would welcome his friend to the Bay Area. The Warriors have been targeting King James for years, and getting LeBron keeps Golden State in the mix. The stars may be aligning perfectly, and fans just got a fresh hint of what could be on the way this summer.

The Golden State Warriors must retool their roster to be competitive during Stephen Curry’s final years. Jimmy Butler gave them a shot, but his injury snatched it away. Expect the Dubs to be aggressive in finding talent, and convincing LeBron James to sign in free agency doesn’t cost them future capital. It could be a win-win if the LBJ is on board. Nobody knows what James is thinking, but Warriors fans can dream until the picture becomes clear.