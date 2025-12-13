Warriors could repeat trade deadline masterpiece by sending out Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a genius trade for Jimmy Butler at last season’s deadline, and they could repeat that masterpiece if they are finally willing to move on from Jonathan Kuminga. This saga has dragged on for years. In the latest twist, JK is out of the rotation and likely won’t have the trade value Warriors fans think. Still, the Dubs only need one team to value the 23-year-old to pull off this feat again.

Golden State signed Kuminga to a $22.5 million salary this season to make him a trade chip, but they have received plenty of offers in the past. The Warriors need his athleticism and scoring, but the fit just doesn’t work. They desperately must move on, but fans have been saying that for years.

The Dubs are always trying to improve their roster to build a serious contender around Stephen Curry. They looked the part last year after the Butler trade and could get back to that status with a genius move that brings a better version of Kuminga to Golden State.

Warriors could send Jonathan Kuminga to get Trey Murphy III

Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 26.3 minutes per game in 2024, while shooting 52.9 percent from the field. Warriors fans know he can get buckets. The 6’7 forward believes he has All-Star upside, but convincing the Pelicans of that is crucial. New Orleans just drafted Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, so getting a high-level wing would round out a strong core trio.

Murphy III is better than Kuminga, but this trade allows New Orleans to get two first-round draft picks and Buddy Hield. The Pels could flip both players for more draft capital or decide to make JK part of their core. Either way, they have more options and flexibility moving forward.

This construction may work better as a three-team trade, especially if New Orleans isn’t high on Kuminga.

Alvarado gives Golden State a strong reserve guard who can change the game with his defense. Fans know the Warriors have an elite defense when they are at their best. Murphy III and Alvarado would certainly help their cause with the former offering the scoring and shooting they dreamed of Kuminga providing.

This trade would be an absolute masterpiece by Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors front office. Murphy III is a proven 20-point-per-game player who is still expanding his game. His playmaking, shooting, and defense all have more room to grow. This could be Golden State buying a future star at exactly the right time.

The Golden State Warriors must trade Jonathan Kuminga before the Feb. 5 deadline, and convincing Joe Dumars’ Pelicans to make another mistake is the Dubs' path to pulling off another blockbuster. It won’t be easy, but the Warriors just did it one year ago. Do not rule out their front office. Another absolute steal could be incoming and push the Dubs right back into serious contention. Until it happens, all fans can do is hope.