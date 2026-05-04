Door cracks open for Warriors' Kevin Durant reunion after rival's playoff disaster

The Golden State Warriors will have another shot to bring Kevin Durant back this summer after the Houston Rockets were shockingly upset by the Lakers without Luka Doncic in the first round of the playoffs. Houston thought KD was the finishing piece and wants to chase a championship. It is why Space City Scoop expert Swoosh Shrestha thinks Durant shouldn’t return next season. That would put Slim Reaper on the trade block, and fans know the Dubs want to improve their roster.

Durant has turned down the reunion before, but things may be different this time. To trade for KD, the Warriors would have to part with Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green as the headliner. Would Durant change his mind if Green weren’t in the picture? It is impossible to know, but the possibility is back on the table.

Fans shouldn't expect to see KD remain in Houston. He missed five of the six playoff games battling injuries, but it was everything else that will have Durant on the move again. From burner scandal rumors to a strange playoff report, it just feels like the future Hall of Famer has to move on.

Warriors will have another shot to add Kevin Durant this offseason

Golden State obviously convinced KD to join the Warriors during the 2016 cap spike. He spent three seasons in the Bay Area and won two championships. It took Durant and Klay Thompson getting injured for the Warriors to lose to the Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals and miss out on a three-peat.

Fans know the story from there. Durant left in free agency to join Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. He was traded to Phoenix after three and a half years and spent three years with the Suns before being dealt to the Rockets.

That felt like his lone season in Houston. The Rockets are a young squad with tons of talent. They can’t count on a 37-year-old Durant to be healthy when they need him most. Houston lost the only playoff game Durant played in this year, and KD hasn’t won a playoff game since 2023.

The Warriors don’t care. They are trying to maximize Stephen Curry’s final years. Golden State would love a sniper like Durant to space the floor and pour in buckets. KD is one of the all-time greats. He is aging, but has plenty left in the tank. The Dubs would be scary if Curry and Durant were firing on all cylinders in the 2027 playoffs.

It will be fascinating to see what type of trade market Houston can generate. Durant played 78 regular-season games before being injured when it mattered most. Things are starting to add up a bit. His age, history, and recent playoff struggles may scare away a few teams. It could force Durant to think long and hard about returning to the Bay.

The Golden State Warriors will have another shot to bring back Kevin Durant this summer if Shrestha is right. The first step would have to be Curry convincing KD to return. That has proven difficult since his departure, but Durant only has a few shots left. If playing for the Warriors is his best available, he may just take it. Dubs fans can certainly dream of that outcome because the door is slightly ajar again.