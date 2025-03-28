Draymond Green looks like a genius after shocking Taylor Jenkins firing

The Memphis Grizzlies just fired Taylor Jenkins in a shocking move with just nine games left in the regular season. Jenkins has been great for Memphis, helping them transform into a top team in the West during the Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. era. But now, they will have to find a new coach to lead the way, and that’s great for the Golden State Warriors.

With Jenkins out of the mix, the Grizzlies may be thrown into a bit of chaos. Changing coaches is not easy, and forcing a new person into the lead role right before the playoffs is almost unprecedented. So, if the Warriors have to play the Grizzlies in the first round, it may not be as difficult of a series. But the move also makes Draymond Green look good.

Actually, it kind of makes him look like a genius.

Grizzlies firing Taylor Jenkins makes Draymond Green rant look genius

Earlier this season, shortly after a game between the Grizzlies and Warriors, Green went on an epic rant during an episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. (H/t Liam Willerup of SI)

"You got Janky Taylor Jenkins, who's a softie," Green said. "Bro, this Game 11 you runnin to the media crying about a foul that - come on bro. So guess what you just taught your 7'3" rookie? How to be emotional and run to the media talking about a foul. We bigs, we big men, you don't run to the media talking about a foul, you a big man. He's supposed to protect Ja Morant, you setting him up to where Ja Morant gonna be protecting him."

"You don't run to the media talking about a foul"@Money23Green calls out Grizzlies HC Taylor Jenkins for getting his foul on Zach Edey upgraded to a flagrant pic.twitter.com/sc4BNwjoab — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) November 19, 2024

Jenkins fought to get Green’s foul against Memphis rookie Zach Edey upgraded from a common foul to a Flagrant foul, and the Warriors star was none too pleased with his actions.

Now, roughly four months later, Jenkins is no longer in charge in Memphis, and Green’s criticism of the head coach looks a lot more relevant than it did when he said it.

Obviously, there isn’t much information as to why the Grizzlies decided to fire Jenkins. It came as a shock to the entire NBA world, especially with how late in the season Memphis made the decision.

Perhaps Jenkins’ willingness to complain and his “soft” personality regarding the players has nothing to do with why he was fired. To be honest, that’s most likely the case. But still, Green’s comments hold a bit more weight now.

At the very least, Green criticizing a coach who got fired just months after his criticism makes it look like he knew what he was talking about.