Warriors fans can't help but laugh at the Lakers' belief that problems were solved

The Golden State Warriors’ offseason has been stalled by Jonathan Kuminga, but fans have enjoyed watching the Lakers think they solved their problems only to create much bigger issues. They let Dorian Finney-Smith walk in free agency and replaced him with a downgrade in Jake LaRavia. The Lakers brought Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart to Los Angeles as marquee additions, but both have gigantic downsides.

The Blazers were eager to buyout Ayton (subscription required). His effort, attitude, and defense have been problematic in Phoenix and Portland. The former number one overall pick is competing for a contract, but there will be head-scratching moments. The Lakers desperately need Ayton to be a rim protector and will be left disappointed by his on-court production.

The Marcus Smart signing may be LA’s most important and worst. Golden State has work to do to fill out their roster, but the makings of a contender exist. The Lakers have two superstars and a handful of talented role players, but the pieces don’t fit. They are acting like they fixed their problem, which will quickly backfire.

Warriors fans are laughing uncontrollably at Lakers’ offseason moves

Smart has played 54 games over the last two seasons and was showing signs of decline in 2023 when the Celtics traded him. He is no longer the elite defensive stopper Boston fans remember. The 31-year-old has lost some of his quickness and athleticism as the injuries mounted.

The Lakers desperately need a point-of-attack defender. They were relying on Rui Hachimura after the Luka Doncic trade, but that backfired terribly in the first round of the playoffs. LA believes Smart can be that player, but he can no longer handle the workload. The Lakers are missing that key piece and have nowhere else to turn.

The Lakers' rim-protection, perimeter defense, and floor spacing are massive question marks heading into the 2025-26 season. There were issues after the Luka trade, and Rob Pelinka and the front office just shuffled the deck chairs. Those weaknesses will quickly come back to bite the Lakers, and Golden State supporters will be there laughing uncontrollably.

The Golden State Warriors must solve their own issues to avoid being a laughingstock. The Kuminga relationship has reached the point of no return. Golden State should trade him to the highest bidder and move on. They need to fill out their roster and address their issues. Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green are a strong Big 3, but the Dubs will need depth and defense to make a deep playoff run.

The Los Angeles Lakers will quickly draw plenty of ridicule for their offseason moves. Warriors fans must avoid that fate to ensure they can enjoy their rival's suffering. Expect a flurry of Golden State moves when the Kuminga drama gets sorted. All fans can do until then is wait.