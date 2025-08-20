Warriors fans can only laugh as Pelicans try to create worst possible knockoff

Golden State Warriors fans won't stop laughing at the Pelicans for slowly building the worst possible knockoff version of their dynasty. New Orleans added former Warriors Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney this offseason, but it doesn’t stop there. The Pelicans drafted a dynamic point guard, locked up a stout defensive wing, and retained a star unlike any other in the NBA. If that doesn’t sound like the championship Warriors roster, nothing will.

Looney took a shot at the Dubs after his departure, and Poole hasn’t played in the Bay Area since 2023. Both had pivotal roles in the 2022 title and know how the Warriors operate. The Pelicans will look to use that knowledge to keep building out their roster.

The Warriors’ nightmare offseason continues, but fans can laugh at the Pelicans' disaster. The New Orleans version of the Warriors is missing several key pieces and has virtually no chance of winning a championship.

Pelicans are creating the worst possible Warriors knockoff

New Orleans seemingly hasn’t realized the Warriors had three historic players during their dynasty. Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and a star unlike any other. He changed the game of basketball. Draymond Green is an all-time great defender and one of the best playmaking big men in NBA history. Klay Thompson deserves praise for being a historic shooter and lockdown defender in his prime. There is no replicating that trio.

The Pelicans hope Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen can turn into elite options. Fears has a slight frame and struggles to make jumpers. Queen has elite offensive tools, but struggles mightily on the defensive end. Expecting those two to be Curry and Green is unrealistic and will have everyone questioning the front office’s sanity.

The Pelicans do have an elite offensive force in Zion Williamson and a budding star in Trey Murphy. Murphy has drawn Klay Thompson comps, and a healthy Zion could be a different but just as powerful offensive force as Curry. That is the bones of New Orleans' contending roster, but Williamson can’t stay on the floor. Curry had injury issues early in his career, but nothing like what Zion has. The Warriors superstar played 416 games in his first six NBA seasons. Zion has appeared in just 214.

The Pelicans can add all the former Warriors they want. It won’t help them become a title challenger. Golden State dumped Jordan Poole because of his fit and defensive limitations. They let Kevon Looney walk after he struggled to get on the floor in the playoffs. Neither is a postseason difference-maker at this stage. The Pels trying to recreate the Dubs' success is just laughable. Consider this a cheap knockoff that is easy to spot and is no comparison to the real thing.

The Golden State Warriors still have all their offseason business to do. They must figure out the Jonathan Kuminga saga before adding in free agency, and the standoff feels far from finished. Fans are starting to get nervous, but at least the Pelicans can provide a laugh. The Warriors built a dynasty that is nearly impossible to recreate. Give New Orleans credit for trying, but it will end in disaster.