Former guard gets last laugh on the Warriors for dumping him

The Golden State Warriors refused to match a two-year deal worth $5 million on Ty Jerome in 2023, and the 6’5 guard is getting the last laugh as he breaks out in Memphis. He is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 22.1 minutes per game since returning from injury. Warriors fans loved his efficiency, and he’s putting up monster numbers with a larger opportunity.

The regret is worse as the Dubs deal with an injury-ravaged roster. Since Stephen Curry went out with a knee injury, Golden State ranks 22nd in offensive rating and has won just five of their last 16 games. They desperately need some scoring punch. The Warriors had the perfect option, but were unwilling to make room as he earned a standard contract.

Jerome was outstanding a year ago. He finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting for the Cavaliers, but his playoff struggles prevented him from getting a monster contract. The Grizzlies wisely swooped in with a three-year deal worth $27.6 million and are reaping the benefits. All Jerome can do is laugh at the Warriors for letting him walk after seeing exactly what he could do.

Ty Jerome is getting the last laugh on the Warriors for dumping him

Jerome is playing the best basketball of his career right now. Fans shouldn’t be surprised. The 28-year-old is in his prime, and the Grizzlies are tanking. They are letting him get buckets, and Jerome is proving to be unstoppable.

Even with a career-high 14 field goal attempts per game, the 6’5 guard is shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent on his 3-point attempts. His 57.7 effective field goal percentage is even higher than it was in Golden State.

Jerome is an absolute bucket, and the advanced metrics love him. The Warriors let him walk because they were unwilling to give him $2.5 million per season, which is less than De’Anthony Melton is making this year.

Jerome was on a two-way contract with Golden State, so he only appeared in 45 games. Perhaps the Warriors thought his production wasn’t real or that he couldn’t translate it to a larger role.

The Warriors had Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, and Gary Payton II fighting for playing time in the backcourt. It would have been difficult for head coach Steve Kerr to find minutes, but Jerome would have forced their hands. Whenever the Dubs needed a bucket, he would have been the perfect option and is still on an absolute steal of a contract.

Ty Jerome can only laugh as the Warriors struggle down the stretch. They need an offensive engine to get them buckets with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler injured. Jerome would have been the perfect option if Golden State had kept him around. Sadly, they were unwilling to pay him in the 2023 offseason.

The Golden State Warriors regret that decision as they watch the 6’5 guard average over 20 points per game for the Grizzlies. He has become an absolute bucket. The Dubs were one of four teams that let him get away, and Jerome is making every single one of them regret it. Credit to him for breaking out, and the best is still yet to come. Warriors fans might want to hide their eyes. This is already ugly and only getting worse.