Warriors clearly traded draft pick at exactly the right time after playoff no-show

The Golden State Warriors traded Trayce Jackson-Davis at the deadline for a second-round draft pick, and the move looks genius after the 6’9 big man played just four playoff minutes in the Raptors' first-round exit. He was limited to mop-up duties in three games. It was clear that Toronto did not want to play him at all in the playoffs, and Raptors Rapture expert Amos Caesar Mina believes he shouldn’t be back with the franchise.

Jackson-Davis was the 57th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he played four years of college basketball. TJD turned 26 in February. He is entering his prime. Golden State gave him plenty of shots over his two and a half seasons in the Bay Area. When it clearly wasn’t going to work, the Dubs moved on, and they netted the 54th overall pick in 2026 from the Raptors in the deal.

Things were already looking fantastic for Golden State after Charles Bassey finished the season well. The success of this trade was only further confirmed by the playoffs, and a Raptors expert wanting TJD off the team.

Warriors traded Trayce Jackson-Davis at the right moment

The 6’9 big man was in and out of coach Kerr’s rotation to start this season. Fans saw the struggles in real time, including Golden State having a negative-2.0 net rating with Jackson-Davis on the floor. He isn’t a rookie anymore. TJD had three years to develop with the Warriors. It was clear he wasn’t a crucial piece, so the Dubs moved on.

Things were even worse in Toronto. The Raptors had a negative-12.3 net rating in his minutes and were 15.5 points 100 possessions better when Jackson-Davis was on the bench. It is why he couldn’t sniff the floor in the playoffs before the game was decided.

The Raptors have a $2.4 million team option on his contract for next season, and they might not exercise it. Toronto wants to build on qualifying for the playoffs. They would love to add someone they can count on to play meaningful minutes in his place. That is easier said than done. If they can’t, TJD might be back, but the thought tells Warriors fans that Golden State made the correct move.

The Dubs are searching for their own roster improvements this summer. They want to build a serious contender around Stephen Curry in his final years leading the franchise. Golden State needs more talent and will look to make a splashy move. It is all about finding the right deal that helps them vault up the standings.

The Golden State Warriors won’t be bringing back Trayce Jackson-Davis after he failed to get on the floor in the playoffs. His time with the Raptors may be over, but the Dubs don’t want him to return. They traded the big man at the right time and fully moved on. Fans hope TJD remains in the NBA, but only time will tell.