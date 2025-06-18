Giannis trade proposal would be slam dunk for the Warriors

ESPN recently posted a trade proposal that would see Giannis Antetokounmpo join the Golden State Warriors, and if the deal were to be put on the table, it would be hard for Mike Dunleavy to say no. Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA, and pairing him with Stephen Curry would be a dream.

However, there are some issues to consider in the deal, too. Most notably, the trade would force the Warriors to give up Draymond Green, who has been in Golden State for his entire career and is seemingly a lifer. That said, Klay Thompson just walked away last summer, so perhaps anything is possible.

That just begs the question: Who would say no?

The Warriors-Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Here are the full details of the trade proposed by ESPN:

Warriors get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Lakers get: Draymond Green, Daniel Gafford

Mavericks get: Gabe Vincent, 2031 first-round pick (via LAL), 2025 second-round pick (No. 41 via GSW)

Bucks get: Austin Reaves, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade), Trayce Jackson-Davis, Maxi Kleber, 2029 first-round pick (via GSW), 2031 first-round pick (via GSW), 2030 first-round swap (with LAL)

In this deal, the Los Angeles Lakers would get their hands on Green and Daniel Gafford, both of whom would help reshape the team’s defense around Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Green’s close relationship with James would undoubtedly be a focal point of the trade, too.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks would add some draft capital in exchange for Gafford, reloading their cabinet following years of trying to build around Doncic.

The biggest question mark in the deal would be the Milwaukee Bucks. This isn’t enough for Antetokounmpo. In any trade that involves them sending out The Greek Freak, they should want a better, blue-chip prospect and/or more draft picks.

Should the Warriors want to make this Giannis Antetokounmpo trade?

All in all, here is what the Warriors would be sending out and getting back in this four-team deal:

Warriors get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Warriors lose: Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade), Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2029 first-round pick (via GSW), 2031 first-round pick (via GSW), 2025 second-round pick (No. 41 via GSW)

Jonathan Kuminga’s future with the organization is a bit murky, but losing his talent is certainly significant. Still, giving him up in an Antetokounmpo trade feels like a no-brainer. The same can be said for Podziemski. He’s a solid player, but when you’re getting back someone like Antetokounmpo, that’s the price to pay.

Even the draft picks would be an obvious move for the Warriors. They would only be giving up two first-rounders in an Antetokounmpo deal? That’s a win.

The real tough part would be having to part ways with Green. Trading him would be brutal, but at least he would be leaving to play with James and Doncic in LA.

As hard as it would be to stomach, this is a trade the Warriors should seriously consider making if it were to come across their front office’s desk. It may just be too good to pass up on.