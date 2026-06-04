Warriors have clear path to Kawhi Leonard trade by offering Jimmy Butler’s expiring contract

The Golden State Warriors could land Kawhi Leonard if they are willing to part with an unprotected first-round pick, a future swap, and Jimmy Butler. Fans might question that working out, but no other team is offering a star player, a potential lottery pick, and the right to a swap after Curry and Kawhi are likely retired. The Dubs are rumored to be interested and should be ready to pay the cost.

The Warriors want to chase a championship in Stephen Curry’s twilight without mortgaging their entire future. LA just landed the fifth pick in the 2026 draft and should be looking to build around a younger core led by Darius Garland. Kawhi turns 35 this month, and this is the Warriors' chance to land a superstar.

Leonard’s injury history and expiring contract should keep the price down for Golden State. They don’t want to mortgage every draft pick, which would be necessary in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Kawhi was still one of the best players on the planet when healthy last season. This would be a short contention window, but it could result in a deep playoff run or two if everything breaks right.

Warriors can offer Clippers an enticing Kawhi Leonard trade package

Most fans think it would cost Golden State the 11th overall pick, but LA isn’t afraid to gamble. With the new lottery reform, even the teams in the Play-In Tournament can win the number one pick. The Clippers may choose an unprotected 2027 pick over the 11th pick this year. LA would be taking a risk that they get a higher future pick.

The Clippers would want the pick swap to be as far out as possible, but the Dubs already owe a protected 2030 first to Dallas. Golden State wouldn’t want to part with a swap in 2032, so moving it up to 2031 makes the most sense.

The Warriors would need to include Jimmy Butler to make the math work. LA would be taking on $6.5 million in this trade, but it would signal that the Clippers are not trying to be serious title contenders. Here is a look at the full package.

The Warriors would have to win this bidding war. The Timberwolves figure to be a strong contender after losing in the second round of the playoffs. Any team fresh off a disappointment will kick the tires on this trade.

Kawhi averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. He appeared in 65 contests this season, while shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 38.7 percent on his threes, and 89.2 percent from the foul line. The 34-year-old was second-team All-NBA and finished seventh in MVP voting. He was truly elite and would instantly make any contender better.

This deal is on par with what the Mavericks gave up to land Kyrie Irving, and more than the Raptors traded for Kawhi in 2018. Leonard is entering the final year of his contract and may not sign an extension with the Warriors. That would help keep the price down.

The Golden State Warriors should be offering this package for Kawhi Leonard right now, and the LA Clippers shouldn't say no. This is their chance to get two draft picks and Jimmy Butler. The Clippers may try to flip Butler at the deadline for even more capital. It could be the perfect move if LA gets a bit more lottery luck. Do not count it out.