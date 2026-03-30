Hawks are learning exactly what the Warriors always knew about Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors played Jonathan Kuminga as a reserve scorer, and the Atlanta Hawks are quickly learning that is his ideal role. The 6’7 forward wants to be a star, but his lack of shooting and overall inconsistency prevent him from reaching those heights. The Warriors knew this story too well, which is why things never worked out in the Bay Area.

Kuminga is the exact same player in Atlanta. The averages are nearly identical, with the lone improvement being shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Hawks fans pointing to that are lying to themselves. It is on 27 attempts, and the larger 691 3-point attempt sample suggests Kuminga is a below-average shooter.

This is the frustration with Kuminga. He wants a larger role and more opportunities, but it is not justified. The 23-year-old is best in a 20-minute per game opportunity that can be scaled up if he is going off. On the nights he doesn’t have it, Kuminga likely plays 18 and is rarely heard from. The Hawks are quickly reaching the same conclusion.

Hawks are learning Warriors played Jonathan Kuminga in the right role

There has been plenty of hype since he arrived in Atlanta, but nothing has changed. Kuminga is still averaging 12 points, six rebounds, and nearly 2.5 assists per contest. He is actually playing fewer minutes with the Hawks, and Atlanta has started him just once in ten games. The only real change is the narrative.

Kuminga’s supporters want to be proven right and are trying their best. Sadly, he is the same player Warriors fans know. The 23-year-old isn’t an All-Star or game-changer. Atlanta is winning and making a push, but Kuminga is playing 21.5 minutes per game. He has helped. Just not nearly as much as his defenders would want Warriors fans to believe.

Steve Kerr is one of the best coaches in the NBA. Nobody should be surprised that he knew how to properly use Kuminga.

It was easy to side with the young player. Kuminga is loaded with talent and was a high draft pick. The Warriors clearly believed in him. Everyone wanted it to work, but it didn’t.

Golden State hoped to get more in a trade and couldn’t. Other teams saw Kuminga for what he was. It is why all the Dubs could muster was the oft-injured Kristaps Porzingis in return. The Hawks took a shot on a young player with upside, and are in the same position with Kuminga that Golden State was.

None of this should be shocking. The Golden State Warriors won four championships with Stephen Curry. They know how to build a roster and find talent. The Dubs never gave Jonathan Kuminga a larger role because it didn’t help the team win. The Hawks are now playing him just over 20 minutes per game and doing exactly what the Warriors did for years.

It is time for Kuminga to come to the realization that this is his optimal role and embrace it. Sadly, that is unlikely to happen anytime soon.