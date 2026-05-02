Jonathan Kuminga proved the Warriors dead wrong after his departure

The Golden State Warriors never unleashed Jonathan Kuminga because Steve Kerr didn’t trust him. The organization is already admitting the head coach is partially to blame, and Kuminga instantly proved he can impact winning in Atlanta. It was always about getting the right opportunity.

The Hawks were 15.5 points per 100 possessions better with Kuminga on the floor during the regular season. He helped them transform into an elite defense and even made a crucial play in the Game 3 win over the Knicks. The Hawks' season ended in utter disaster, but they were still 8.3 points per 100 better when Kuminga played in the playoffs. It didn’t result in a first-round series win, but it showed what Kuminga can do.

Talent has never been a question for the 23-year-old. It was always about fit, role, and trust. Golden State never trusted him or adapted his role to his skill set. It was clearly a mistake. Kuminga helped the Hawks win immediately and looked like a player who could have helped the Warriors from the moment he was traded.

Jonathan Kuminga proved the Warriors' lack of faith dead wrong after the trade

Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 steals in 22.1 minutes per game down the stretch of the regular season. Those numbers may not blow fans away, but he shot 34.6 percent from 3-point range and played an impactful role for Atlanta. The 23-year-old must grow his game to become a star. Fans know he wants to get there, but Kuminga already made the Hawks better.

The Warriors trusted the 6’8 forward to start this season. He was averaging 17.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 30.9 minutes per game after the first nine contests. Kuminga was shooting over 41percent from 3-point range and looked like he was breaking out. Then, he had three bad games, and coach Kerr went away from him.

JK needed that belief and peace of mind to make the maximum impact. The Hawks traded for him, which instantly gave him a confidence boost. He was still coming off the bench, but it helped unlock Kuminga.

The Hawks now face a difficult decision. Kuminga has a team option for next season. Do they rip it up and sign him long-term? Does Atlanta accept it and risk losing him in free agency in 2027? Kuminga proved he can impact winning, but he plays the same position as Hawks’ star Jalen Johnson. Atlanta would have to be able to play the two together to maximize both.

Jonathan Kuminga never averaged more than 26.3 minutes per game for the Warriors. He was in and out of the rotation. Coach Kerr never put the seventh overall draft pick in the best position to succeed for extended stretches. Things looked a lot different when the Hawks did. Kuminga was suddenly playing a crucial role and doing little things that rarely happened in the Bay Area.

The Golden State Warriors were dead wrong about Jonathan Kuminga. He can impact winning and play a role. The 23-year-old needed confidence and trust to get there. The Hawks gave it to him, and his production skyrocketed. Hopefully, the Dubs learn a valuable lesson from this. If not, they are doomed to repeat history.