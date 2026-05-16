Warriors just unfortunately got a serious rival bidder in Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit

The Golden State Warriors are all-in on acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo to help Stephen Curry chase another championship, but they will have to deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the bidding war. The Wolves were destroyed by the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 and eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. After back-to-back conference finals appearances, Minnesota will look to shake things up, and they want the biggest star possible next to Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves aren’t loaded with draft capital, but Giannis will have some say in where he lands. He can become a free agent in 2027. Any team that acquires the Greek Freak will want a long-term commitment from him. Without it, the price a team is willing to pay drops. Playing with Edwards could be a strong pull for Antetokounmpo as both players want to win a title.

Warriors fans are rooting for the Knicks to win it all because they know Giannis wants to play in New York. Would he choose Golden State over Minnesota? Nobody knows, but the Timberwolves will be looking to make moves after falling short in the playoffs. That means the Dubs will have to defeat them in the bidding for Giannis and any other star who hits the market.

Timberwolves are a serious rival to the Warriors in Giannis bidding

The Warriors have draft capital to trade, and the new lottery format could make their offer more enticing. It feels like it's time for the Bucks move on, but there is still uncertainty. Giannis refuses to request a trade, despite clearly wanting to be moved. It appears he will finally be dealt this summer, but the saga has already dragged on through multiple transaction cycles.

Minnesota is light on draft capital. Their path is trading talented players like Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert. The Bucks won’t want those pieces, but another contender will. That may even let Milwaukee get more draft capital. The Wolves are a threat, eager to win a championship. Winning the Western Conference may have eliminated them from this bidding, but that dream is gone now.

The Warriors have fallback options if Giannis ends up elsewhere. They could target Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Ja Morant, or another star who wants out before the summer ends. If Golden State is willing to put their draft picks on the table and trade Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green, they will get offers to land a star. It is all about finding the right deal that makes them a championship threat.

The Golden State Warriors will have to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the bidding for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Minnesota just got dominated by the Spurs and will be eager to shake up their roster around Anthony Edwards. They want a co-star that pushes them to the next level, just like the Warriors.

Is Curry enough for Golden State to be favored over the Wolves? Fans will soon find out, but they should be nervous until Giannis makes his feelings known.