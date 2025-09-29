Warriors latest move just showed a big future commitment

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Golden State Warriors have signed rookie Will Richard to a four-year contract. Only the first two years of the contract are guaranteed. Golden State selected Richard with the No. 56 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, though they waited until just before the start of training camp to sign him.

This was likely due to the Jonathan Kuminga situation, as the Warriors have still yet to come to a conclusion on that issue. Alongside the signing of Richard, the Warriors also inked a multi-year deal with Al Horford on Sunday, and Gary Payton II and De’Anthony Melton verbally committed to joining Golden State.

Richard could play a part in the Warriors’ plans moving forward.

How can Will Richard help the Warriors?

At just 22 years old, Richard will step in as one of the youngest players on the Warriors’ roster. And even though they are going all-in with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Horford this season, having a young core is also important.

Richard will join the likes of Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Quinten Post as part of Golden State’s potential long-term plan.

After beginning his collegiate career at Belmont, where he played his freshman season, Richard wrapped up his career with three years at Florida, all culminating in a National Championship this past season.

In his senior season, Richard appeared in 40 games for the Gators, playing 31.6 minutes per contest. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35.9% from deep on 5.6 three-point attempts per game.

Richard’s defense is solid, and at 6-foot-4, he’s certainly big enough to play the two guard at the NBA level. If he can improve his three-point shooting, the Warriors could have a very intriguing young piece on their hands.

And based on the fact that they signed him to a four-year deal, they clearly believe in him, even though the final two years of the contract aren’t guaranteed.

Richard will likely face an uphill battle for rotation minutes this season, but that’s okay. He should get plenty of run in the G League, should the Warriors choose to send him down there, and it could be for the best.

Regardless, Richard’s is now on the Warriors’ 15-man roster heading into next season, and based on the length of his contract, he could be a significant part of their future plans. Or at least, they may want him to be.