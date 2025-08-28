Warriors' Malcolm Brogdon plan creates fatal roster flaw

The Golden State Warriors are rumored to be interested in signing Malcolm Brogdon, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, but that would be a big mistake. Not because Brogdon is a bad player, but because they already have too many players on the roster who play his position.

“In Brogdon's case, Golden State's long-running stalemate with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has contributed to the uncomfortable wait,” Fischer wrote. “We won't know if the Warriors emerge with more serious interest in Brogdon until the state of their roster and luxury tax bill becomes clear in the wake of a resolution to Kuminga's fate and the subsequent signings that have been long anticipated to bring Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and second-round pick Will Richard into the Bay Area fold.”

Why should the Warriors avoid Malcolm Brogdon?

Stephen Curry is leading the show, and Brandin Podziemski will be right alongside him. Add in Moses Moody and Buddy Hield, both of whom can play the two, and it’s clear that the Warriors shouldn’t be prioritizing another guard right now.

With their registered interest in Gary Payton II and De’Anthony Melton baked into the equation, Brogdon just doesn’t make sense. There are too many other gaps in the Warriors’ roster.

Signing Al Horford will help, but the Warriors need some reinforcements at the big man position. Quentin Post enjoyed a solid rookie season, and obviously, Draymond Green is still in town, but is that enough? Will Trayce Jackson-Davis have a bounce-back year? An additional big man, and one with experience, could be useful.

But perhaps even more pressing is their need for forwards. As their roster stands, the only forwards who will be in Golden State next season are Green, when he’s not playing center, Jimmy Butler, Moody, Gui Santos, and two-way player Jackson Rowe.

And based on Fischer’s report, they don’t have any forwards they are interested in at the moment. At least, not outside of Horford, who can play the four a bit.

Rather than targeting Brogdon, the Warriors should be going after threes and fours on the open market in an attempt to fill out the depth on their roster.

Guys like Trey Lyles, Lamar Stevens, Torrey Craig, and even Ben Simmons could be intriguing buy-low targets for the Warriors to take a chance on.

Though none of those options are on the same level as Brogdon, they could be better fits for what the Warriors need on next year’s roster.