Warriors need a Playoff Jimmy miracle to avoid impending disaster

The Golden State Warriors had a nightmare fourth quarter in Game 6. They scored just five points in the first eight minutes, which allowed the Rockets to push a two-point edge to 17. Houston hung on to knot the series and force a Game 7 on Sunday evening. Nobody saw this coming after Golden State went up 3-1 and only Jimmy Butler can save them now.

Playoff Jimmy led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice since 2020. Miami had a third conference finals appearance in 2022 where they narrowly lost to the Celtics. Butler did not play in the 2024 playoffs as the Heat were bounced in the first round. He was acquired to raise the Dubs playoff ceiling, and there is no bigger moment than a Game 7.

The Rockets have all the momentum. They are coming off two straight blowout wins and playing on their home floor. It is a young team that nobody expects to win. The Warriors have experience and star power. Stephen Curry is battling a thumb injury, which makes Butler even more important.

Playoff Jimmy going off is Warriors' path to winning Game 7

Butler had 27 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and one block in 42 minutes in Game 6. He made 12 of 14 from the foul line but was just seven of 17 on his field goals. It was his first strong performance where Golden State lost in this series. He averaged 26 points and six boards in victories and just 5.5 and 3.5 in their losses coming into Game 6.

Steve Kerr tried Gary Payton II in the starting lineup but quickly moved away from him when things went south. Buddy Hield had a rough Game 6, which left Golden State searching for answers.

Coach Kerr must trust his stars in the biggest games and use the role players who are making positive contributions. It may mean mixing and matching, but everything should be on the table in the win-or-go-home contest.

The Warriors must encourage Butler to be aggressive from the opening tip. He should be attacking the basket and trying to get the young Rockets in foul trouble. Playoff Jimmy went for 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals in his last Game 7. It was a win over the Celtics to reach the NBA Finals. The Dubs need that Butler on Sunday night.

Credit to the six-time All-Star. He suffered a pelvic contusion in Game 2, which forced him to miss the following contest. Butler has since been playing through it and needs to find another gear to help Golden State advance.

There is nothing better than a Game 7, and it is perfect for this series full of wild swings. Nobody knows what to expect on Sunday, but the odds will favor the Golden State Warriors. They have Stephen Curry but will need Playoff Jimmy to take center stage to advance. Fans have seen it before. Now is the time to make this trade look like a slam dunk. All Butler has to do is deliver in 40-plus minutes in the pressure-packed contest.