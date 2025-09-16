No-brainer Trey Murphy-Warriors trade package is too good for Pelicans to refuse

The Golden State Warriors are rumored to be interested (subscription required) in Trey Murphy III, but it will take a significant trade package to get a deal done. The Jonathan Kuminga saga has Golden State in a bind. They only have nine players under contract and need enough room to sign Al Horford to the mid-level exception. Filling out their roster won’t be easy, but the Dubs can’t just look at the now.

The Pelicans have a high asking price, but they are not shutting down Murphy talks completely. He just averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 35.0 minutes per game. The 25-year-old would be an upgrade over Kuminga as he offers more shooting and defense. Golden State needs a third scorer behind Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Murphy would be the ideal fit.

The Warriors don’t want to sign-and-trade Kuminga because it limits his value. This move likely has to wait until the deadline or for the restricted free agent to accept his qualifying offer. If Kuminga is back on the one-year cheap deal, the Warriors may be scrambling for a long-term solution. That may be just the push they need to go hard after Murphy.

Warriors should offer this package for Trey Murphy III

Golden State is searching for their next star. Curry turns 38 during this season and can’t play forever. The Warriors hoped Kuminga would blossom into that piece, but the relationship has soured. Their best bet is trading for a talented youngster just before he takes the next step.

Murphy is already showing that, but the price is still a bit lower because the Pelicans struggled mightily last season. If Golden State offers a couple of first-round draft picks and two talented role players, they could make this move.

It is impossible to say where the Warriors' finances truly stand until the Kuminga and Horford situations are sorted. Golden State will likely be hard-capped at the first apron. They have $25 million in room right now, but need at least five more players. Kuminga and Horford will make more than the minimum, so things could get tricky fast.

Moody and Hield are role players. The Warriors would love to have the depth, but Murphy’s shooting and scoring abilities would pop in the Bay Area. This trade could look like an absolute steal in a couple of years if Murphy blossoms into an All-Star.

The deal likely works better for both sides if it is a Kuminga for Murphy deal, but that would have to wait until the trade deadline. Golden State must convince the restricted free agent to decline the qualifying offer and work out a $25-plus million per year salary. Those are a lot of ifs, but the Dubs could make them happen.

The Golden State Warriors should be aggressive in trading for Trey Murphy, especially if the Pelicans are only after a couple of first-round draft picks. The 25-year-old could be a multiple-time All-Star who enhances a championship roster. The Dubs would love nothing more than to steal him from New Orleans, and this package should do just that.