One bold trade idea could erase the Warriors’ Kuminga chaos overnight

All of the Golden State Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga problems could be solved in one fell swoop if they could pull off a trade with the Sacramento Kings to land Keegan Murray. The entire deal hinges on what direction the Kings want to go in this summer, but if they enter a youth movement, this type of deal could make a ton of sense.

The Kings have underperformed since their magical 2022-23 campaign, and now that De’Aaron Fox is gone, questions of their demise are swirling. If they tear things down a bit this offseason, swapping out Murray for a younger guy in Kuminga could be smart.

But what could a deal look like?

What would a Kuminga-Murray swap look like?

The deal would have to be a sign-and-trade, and the Kings would have to send back Jonas Valanciunas alongside Murray. In that case, they would have to sign Kuminga to a deal that starts at around $26.5 million in the first season in order to make the money work.

If the Kings want a pick back in return, perhaps the Warriors could oblige, since Murray is the more reliable, proven player at this point (and they would be getting back center depth in Valanciunas), but from a financial perspective, this two-for-one works:

Warriors receive: Keegan Murray, Jonas Valanciunas

Kings receive: Jonathan Kuminga

The Warriors have a Jonathan Kuminga problem

Anthony Slater of The Athletic recently put out a tell-all report on the current Kuminga situation in Golden State. Three things are happening at once: Kuminga wants more playing time, he needs a new contract, and the Warriors want to win right now.

“Kuminga, league sources said, hasn’t slammed the door shut on a return,” Slater wrote. “Restricted free agency doesn’t really allow it. The Warriors have ultimate control, regardless of his desire. But his comfort about the idea is dependent on several factors and there’s a month of conversation and eventual negotiations ahead with competing agendas in the mix.”

It’s a bit of a mess right now. On the one hand, the Warriors could re-sign him and hope to see improvements next year. On the other, if they bring him back, they could run into the same issues that have plagued the relationship for the past two seasons.

Signing and trading him this summer may not be easy, but a trade like this one for Murray could make some sense.

Murray would need to be extended at the end of next summer, but he’s already a proven 3-and-D specialist who would fit perfectly alongside the Warriors’ current win-now core.

Why would the Kings make the trade?

If the Kings want to try to win again next season, they wouldn't make this deal. And there's a chance they wouldn't make it regardless. However, if they tear things down and enter a youth movement, adding Kuminga would make a lot of sense.

He hasn't been given the opportunities he feels as though he needs in Golden State, and on a new-look Sacramento team, he could have free reign to blossom.

It all depends on how the Kings see him as a prospect. But if they like him, taking a swing like this could pay off big-time if Kuminga reaches his full potential.