Golden State Warriors have one imminent contract move they should make
As the NBA regular season approaches next week, so too does the deadline for the Golden State Warriors to reach contract agreements with fourth-year lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.
That deadline is less than a week away on October 21, presenting as an incredibly pivotal period for the futures of both young players and the direction of the Warriors as a franchise. Kuminga and Moody have each impressed throughout the first four preseason games, which only increases attention on their contract situations.
The Warriors should prioritize a contract extension for Moses Moody
Kuminga's improved jump-shot has been one of the storylines of Golden State's preseason to date, with the former seventh overall pick having shot 10-of-18 (55.6%) from three-point range so far.
Even despite the impressive shooting, Kuminga's role is still up in the air with Andrew Wiggins set to return from illness against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. If Kuminga does indeed want the full max of five years and $224 million, it would be fairly irresponsible for the Warriors to do that now instead of just waiting for another year to play out.
Moody's in a far different situation, with projections on the 22-year-old sitting at between $11-13 million per season. His role may also be in question heading into the season, but that could actually work in Golden State's favor in what may be a major steal if they can get Moody on a deal at less than $13 million per year.
Moody has looked every bit a 20-25 minute rotation player this preseason, having led the Warriors in scoring and ranking second on the team in total plus-minus. Whether that translates to the regular season remains to be seen, but the former 14th overall pick has already shown himself capable.
A season is a long time. Is it that far-fetched to suggest that in 7-8 months Moody is playing 25 minutes per game, and that in restricted free agency a rival team could come calling with a deal closer to $18-20 million per year?
In the next week Golden State could orchestrate themselves a steal by securing Moody to a new deal in the realms of three years and between $30-40 million. What's the downside? Even if he can't crack the Warrior rotation, teams would still come calling with interest in the 6'6" wing.
It's in the Warriors best interest to get a deal done now before a potential breakout season. For Moody it would provide some security in a career that's had little clarity through the first three seasons, and also reduce mid-season trade speculation given the difficulty in dealing a poison pill contract.