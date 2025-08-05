Warriors only have themselves to blame for Kuminga drama if latest rumor is true

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors don’t want to include Moses Moody or Buddy Hield in a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, and if the latter half of that statement is true, they are creating more drama than the situation is worth.

“Anyone saying the first-round pick protections are the only obstacle to a Kings-Warriors sign-and-trade is wrong, as I'm told Golden State really doesn't want to move either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody (which would be required),” Amick wrote on Twitter. “And yes, as @timkawakami reported, the Warriors are indeed signaling that they expect Kuminga to be on their roster next season. That being said, nearly two months remains before his qualifying offer deadline (Oct. 1). Plenty of time for something to change here.”

Holding up a Kuminga deal in an attempt to keep Hield is a crazy decision.

What are the Warriors doing?

Hield is a fine player. He shot a career-low 37.0% from beyond the arc last year, and the fact that number is a career-low is a testament to the level of shooter he truly is.

That said, Hield seems like a fairly replaceable player, considering his flaws. He’s not a great defender, he’s very streaky, and despite his impressive Game 7 last season against the Houston Rockets, he hasn’t proven to be a consistent postseason performer. There’s a reason he’s bounced around from team to team in recent years.

The Sacramento Kings’ potential offer for Kuminga isn’t amazing, but Malik Monk is a solid player. His three-point shooting has fallen off in recent years, but his shot creation and playmaking have improved drastically.

Plus, if the Warriors could get an unprotected pick from the Kings a few years down the line, it would be well worth the risk. Sacramento looks like it's going nowhere fast, and the Warriors could end up with a potential lottery pick on their hands.

Not wanting to trade Kuminga for less than market value makes perfect sense. They could keep him, so if they are going to move him, they want as much value as possible.

Not wanting to give up Moses Moody makes sense, too. He’s been a solid player for the Warriors and is still only 22 years old.

But holding up a sign-and-trade because of a soon-to-be 33-year-old Hield is a bit odd. The Warriors are making the drama worse for themselves when it simply doesn’t have to be.

Ask the Kings for more. Sure. But don’t hold things up because of Hield.