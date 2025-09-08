Warriors quietly part ways with player from summer roster

According to HoopsHype, Jordan Sheckleford, who played Summer League with the Golden State Warriors, has inked a deal with the Phoenix Suns. Though details of the contract were not revealed, it seems likely that the contract is a training camp deal that will allow Shackleford to play for the Valley Suns in the G League next season, as he spent his 2024-25 campaign with them.

Shackleford suited up for the Warriors during Summer League, playing seven total games—two in the California Classic and five in Vegas. In those seven games combined, Shackleford played 21.8 minutes per contest, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 27.5% from the field and 26.2% from deep.

Needless to say, he didn’t make a good enough impression to stick around.

Why did Warriors let Jordan Shackleford walk?

Based on his efficiency alone, Shackleford’s performance during Summer League wasn’t enough to earn him a training camp deal with the Warriors. However, the Suns clearly know him well enough to want to bring him back.

And it makes sense, too, as he enjoyed a relatively successful G League campaign with them last season. Across 50 appearances, Shackleford played 30.9 minutes per contest. He averaged 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 40.2% from the floor and 36.0% from deep.

Should Warriors dip into Summer League roster?

Though Shackleford didn’t work out with the Warriors, ending in him returning to the Suns heading into next year, that doesn’t mean their Summer League campaign was a complete bust.

As the Warriors prepare to fill out their training camp roster once the Jonathan Kuminga situation resolves itself, they could look to pull from their summer squad.

Reggie Perry, who averaged a double-double for the Warriors’ Summer League squad, is 25 years old and spent last season playing overseas ball. Mikael Jantunen is a 25-year-old sharpshooter from Finland. Kendric Davis is a 26-year-old guard who enjoyed an impressive season playing international ball last year.

Any of those three players, or perhaps even all of them, would make a great addition to the Warriors’ training camp roster, giving them s very interesting player to keep tabs on.

So, just because Shackleford is no longer in the Warriors’ ecosystem doesn’t mean Summer League was for naut. The Suns may have taken him, but there are plenty of other (maybe even more interesting) players for the Warriors to pluck from their summer team.